Everything Said About the Oregon Ducks During Week Two’s College GameDay
It’s week two, most Oregon students still haven’t made the trek through the trees to Eugene for the start of the school year on September 30th. Duck fans across the country might be brewing a cup of coffee to quell the anxiety of Oregon's game last week vs. Idaho before the Ducks kick-off vs. Boise State.
But it’s a new week and a new episode of College Gameday on ESPN dropped for the college football early birds. Currently camped out near the Big House for Texas at Michigan, it took a while for the Gameday panelists to even mention Oregon Football; a little under an hour to be exact.
Flipping through a whirlwind of college football topics at the giant video screen, the Gameday panelists landed on the topic of Oregon's performance vs. Idaho, and if their showing last week makes them “overrated” or the response from fans is an “overreaction.”
“Overreaction,” panelist Kirk Herbstreit says. “Coach [Nick Saban] talks about trenches in the Big Ten a lot and it’s true, but I just don't think that this is a team that right now after one week I’m comfortable in saying that they’re overrated. I want to see them a second and a third time. They’re getting a lot of preseason hype. I think they’re worth it, but I think they need to settle into the season.”
“They had over 500 yards of offense, they just didn’t score points,” former Alabama coach Nick Saban said.
During the Superdog competition between the Gameday panelists, Saban chose the Boise State Broncos Superdog selection. The contest between the panelists includes selecting a team that scores five points to cover, five points and spread for an outright win, and one point for push. Saban has yet to win points for this contest along with all but Herbstreit and Lee Corso.
“Oregon’s got a lot of weapons,” Saban said. “But Boise scored 56 points last week. Oregon is going to have to stop the run. I hope they can’t score a lot of points.”
“I like that one,” said Herbstreit about Saban’s pick.
Overall, it was pretty quiet on the Oregon front for Gameday, and that’s probably due to the level of competition they face today vs. Boise State. There’s several more interesting match-ups that require some air time, and Oregon was mentioned quite a bit during the week one show. Gameday has to give airtime to so many teams, and Oregon just isn’t in the position currently to be the biggest talker nationwide.
If Oregon excels against the Broncos, we’d wager to bet that they’ll be mentioned more heavily next week when they square off against Oregon State in Corvallis. Besides, historic rivalries tend to be highlighted on Gameday more than regular contests, and it would make sense for Oregon vs. Oregon State and the Apple Cup of Washington vs. Washington State to get some decent airtime next week.
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State: Channel, Streaming, Big Ten Blackout?
More: Oregon Ducks Coach Wears Statement T-Shirt Before Boise State
MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Captain, Makes History
MORE: Three Things to Watch for During Oregon Duck Football vs. Boise State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Release Uniforms for Boise State Matchup: PHOTOS
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Running Back Bucky Irving Chance For Bulk Of Tampa Bay Carries?