Everything Said About the Oregon Ducks During Week Two’s College GameDay

Ahead of their clash at Autzen Stadium with Boise State, what did the panelists of College Gameday have to say about the Oregon Ducks and their ugly win against Idaho last weekend?

Ally Osborne

ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday
It’s week two, most Oregon students still haven’t made the trek through the trees to Eugene for the start of the school year on September 30th. Duck fans across the country might be brewing a cup of coffee to quell the anxiety of Oregon's game last week vs. Idaho before the Ducks kick-off vs. Boise State.

But it’s a new week and a new episode of College Gameday on ESPN dropped for the college football early birds. Currently camped out near the Big House for Texas at Michigan, it took a while for the Gameday panelists to even mention Oregon Football; a little under an hour to be exact.

Flipping through a whirlwind of college football topics at the giant video screen, the Gameday panelists landed on the topic of Oregon's performance vs. Idaho, and if their showing last week makes them “overrated” or the response from fans is an “overreaction.”

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) catches a pass during the third quarter
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“Overreaction,” panelist Kirk Herbstreit says. “Coach [Nick Saban] talks about trenches in the Big Ten a lot and it’s true, but I just don't think that this is a team that right now after one week I’m comfortable in saying that they’re overrated. I want to see them a second and a third time. They’re getting a lot of preseason hype. I think they’re worth it, but I think they need to settle into the season.”

“They had over 500 yards of offense, they just didn’t score points,” former Alabama coach Nick Saban said.

During the Superdog competition between the Gameday panelists, Saban chose the Boise State Broncos Superdog selection. The contest between the panelists includes selecting a team that scores five points to cover, five points and spread for an outright win, and one point for push. Saban has yet to win points for this contest along with all but Herbstreit and Lee Corso.

“Oregon’s got a lot of weapons,” Saban said. “But Boise scored 56 points last week. Oregon is going to have to stop the run. I hope they can’t score a lot of points.”

“I like that one,” said Herbstreit about Saban’s pick.

Overall, it was pretty quiet on the Oregon front for Gameday, and that’s probably due to the level of competition they face today vs. Boise State. There’s several more interesting match-ups that require some air time, and Oregon was mentioned quite a bit during the week one show. Gameday has to give airtime to so many teams, and Oregon just isn’t in the position currently to be the biggest talker nationwide.

If Oregon excels against the Broncos, we’d wager to bet that they’ll be mentioned more heavily next week when they square off against Oregon State in Corvallis. Besides, historic rivalries tend to be highlighted on Gameday more than regular contests, and it would make sense for Oregon vs. Oregon State and the Apple Cup of Washington vs. Washington State to get some decent airtime next week.

Published
Ally Osborne

ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

