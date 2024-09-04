Quarterback Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Captain, Makes History
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix was named the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback on August 21st. Now, he will also be a team captain in his rookie season.
Bo Nix First Broncos Rookie Captain in Over 50 Years
The former Oregon Duck Nix is making major franchise history, now the first Denver Broncos rookie team captain since Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little in 1967. That is great company to be in for Nix.
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has raved about Nix since drafting him this past April. When naming Nix as the starting quarterback last month, Payton said Nix “has been outstanding” and “consistent.” Payton added that Nix has displayed his “arm strength” and “throws on the move.” The Broncos see a promise in Nix.
Denver’s captains for this season voted on by players are quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Cortland Sutton, guard Quinn Meinerz, cornerback Pat Surtainn II, inside linebacker Alex Singleton, and kicker Will Lutz.
A Duck Becomes Broncos Captain
Oregon fans are not surprised in the slightest to see Nix named a team captain in his rookie year. In his two seasons at Oregon, Nix balled out for the Ducks on the field, but he was also a great teammate off the field.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning said on “The Herd” this summer that Nix is “a special individual.” Lanning added, “He's as good of a person as I've ever met.”
We will see Nix in his first NFL start against the Seahawks this Sunday afternoon.
