Oregon Ducks' Coach Dan Lanning Seeks Program's First Win Against Boise State
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks football team is gearing up for its second game of the season against the Boise State Broncos. In the Duck’s three matchups against the Broncos, Oregon has yet to win, most recently losing to the Broncos 38-28 in December of 2019.
“They ain’t beat me,” said wide receiver Traeshon Holden Wednesday after practice. Coach Lanning wasn't here when they won.”
The Ducks are going into Saturday looking to get their first win ever over the Broncos of Boise State, but to do so they must improve upon last Saturday's performance against the Idaho Vandals. The Ducks escaped the season opener with a 24-14 win over the Vandals in a game where Oregon coach Lanning expressed the team did not play up to its Standard. Wednesday after practice, Lanning discussed the team’s preparation for the Idaho team as well as gave insight into how the Ducks will find success this Saturday.
"We've talked.” said Lanning. “Our players are aware of the history of this game, for sure. Excited to get the opportunity to step on the field."
Here are some key quotes from Oregon coah Dan Lanning on Wednesday after practice:
Coach Lanning on Wednesday’s practice:
“Good day of work. Thought the guy's had really good juice and energy. Third down, red area, day for us today. But I thought our guys did a good job attacking it. Open it up."
Coach Lanning on Boise State Edge Rusher Ahmed Hassanein:
"Yeah, more than anything, relentless effort, right? He just keeps continuing to push. Does a good job of counter moves inside. Also, they do a lot of games up front, which makes it challenging. And the combination of him and 10 mixing in there. I mean, they do a really good job."
Coach Lanning on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty:
“One of the things that makes him so different, his ability to stiff arm right he does a really good job with that. Stiff arm. You see it on film consistently.”
Coach Lanning on how players can set themselves apart from the rest with such a deep roster:
“Make plays, yeah, make plays. Work really hard”
Coach Lanning on using crowd noise in practice:
“We try to create crowd noise and some chaos at practice. So whenever it does show up, we're prepared for it. We'll get that on offense when we're on the road, and obviously on defense we get it here at home. So we have to be able to practice it."
Coach Lanning on Boise State’s style of play:
“They do a good job of running at times. So I think they do a really good job getting the ball to the back side of the backfield. They are sound in their protection rules, you know, and they work inside out, right? So do a really good job of that."
Coach Lanning on Derrick Harmon:
“I think a lot of what we see showed up in practice, showed up in game. Practices with relentless effort. That same thing showed up in the game was, you know, did a good job with rush lanes and pushing the pocket, and a good job on the run, but he can create negatives for us."
Coach Lanning on Jamaree Caldwell:
"I thought he played with good effort. I think we need to be able get as many plays as we possibly can on them at a really high level. But he's a disruptive player. He ends up in the backfield a lot. Would certainly be important in this game where you have to stop the run."
Coach Lanning on his offensive goals going into Saturday's game:
“Stay in sequence and rhythm. Don't get off schedule. Don't end up with the third and longs. Don’t shoot ourselves in the foot with penalties. And if we do that we can move the ball.”
Coach Lanning on Boise State’s defense:
“It's exotic. They do a lot of different things. I think they create, you know, preparation. It makes it tough because of the different units they use and how much they move around. Do a really good job mixing up coverages and changing things. So it's a tough one to prepare for."
Coach Lanning on Oregon's Offensive Line:
"I think there's great competition across our offensive line in general."
