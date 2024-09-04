How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State: Channel, Streaming, Big Ten Blackout?
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks kick off week two of their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference on Saturday night against the Boise State Broncos (1-0). The Ducks have never beaten (0-3) Boise State. Oregon hopes to extend their nonconference home winning streak to 34 games, which leads the nation for most consecutive.
HOW TO WATCH
Oregon (1-0) vs. Boise State kicks off at 7 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game is broadcast on Peacock.
Which is a good thing if you have Comcast/Xfinity because Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA fans are all affected by the distributions rights issues between Comcast and the Big Ten Network. The good news is, this same issue happened when Nebraska, Rutgers, and Maryland were added to the Big Ten and the problem was resolved. The bad news is, in this case it doesn't appear that the resolution is coming any time soon.
“As the one distribution partner that declined to expand along with us, Comcast/Xfinity viewers in many areas will not have access to live broadcasts of the highly anticipated inaugural B1G season games for Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington,” said the Big Ten Network.
Peacock is free for Xfinity users and Instacart members. Otherwise a Peacock Premium plan starts at $7.99 a month.
If you are Xfinity/Comcast customer struggling with Big Ten Network blackouts and looking for Ducks, Huskies, Bruins, or Trojans - fuboTV is a popular option to have access to the Big Ten Network. All of the football games that air on Big Ten Network will also be available to stream on Fubo. The service is currently offering a free trial, giving new subscribers a chance to watch a few Big Ten matchups before purchasing a plan. 7-day trial here.
On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
PREVIEW
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is not overlooking Boise State. The Aggies pose a tough challenge to the Ducks, who must slow down Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, after a six-touchdown performance in Boise State's season opener.
Jeanty is predicted to be the first running back off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft by analysts.
"This is the best running back I've seen since I've been here. This is an NFL guy," said Lanning.
The Ducks are looking for improvement in Week Two after allowing three sacks and only scoring 24 points against FCS opponent Idaho. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his first start in a Ducks game and his stats were impressive, completing 41-of-49 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns.
His completion and yard totals were the most by a quarterback in his Oregon debut and Gabriel made his 50th career start which is most among active FBS quarterbacks.
However the lack of explosive plays left Gabriel and the team wanting more.
"Just finishing, not beating ourselves up, more explosive plays so we're not in as many third downs, and just being efficient," Gabriel said after the game. "I feel like we beat ourselves in a lot, and they did a great job as well. But yeah, it was just strenuous at times."
The weather is predicted to be a warm day with a high of 93 degrees and a low of 56 degrees. Oregon is an 18.5-point favorite vs. the Aggies.
