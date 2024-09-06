Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos Preview: Injuries, Odds, Prediction, Peacock TV

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. The game is broadcast on Peacock on TV. Can the Ducks slow down Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty? Will Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel lead the Ducks to more explosive plays and points than last week?

 If Oregon wins, the Ducks will extend their nonconference home winning streak to 34 games, which leads the nation for most consecutive.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel walks the field during practice with the Ducks
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel walks the field during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Don't overlook the Boise State Broncos, though. Jeanty is projected to be the No. 1 running back drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is fresh off a six-touchdown performance in Boise State's season opener.

"It's a mission to stop him from doing that against us," saidOregon Defensive Lineman Derrick Harmon. "Once we stop him from running that ball, we can win the game." 

If the Ducks can effectively slow down Jeanty and force the Broncos to become more reliant on their passing game, that could open up opportunities for Oregon's secondary

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns, zero interceptions with 380 passing yards on 41-for-49 completions in his first appearance in front of a filled Autzen Stadium in Week One. Gabriel look to build off his Oregon debut by connecting on more explosive plays and finding the end zone often vs. Boise State.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning calls out directions during practice with the Oregon Ducks
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning calls out directions during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The weather is predicted to be a warm day with a high of 93 degrees and a low of 56 degrees.

HOW TO WATCH: Oregon vs. Boise State is broadcast on Peacock. Peacock is free for Xfinity users and Instacart members. Otherwise a Peacock Premium plan starts at $7.99 a month.

Although Oregon fans may need to pay for peacock, at least it's not blacked out? The Comcast/Xfinity and Big Ten Network distribution rights issues have not been resolved, leaving many Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA fans without a way to watch their favorite teams.

POLLS: Oregon enters Week two ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll, a drop from Oregon's No. 3 preseason ranking. Boise State is unranked.

RECORD ALERT: Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is just two receptions away from becoming the third UO tight end ever to reach 100 career catches.

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson makes a catch during practice with the Ducks
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson makes a catch during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

INJURY UPDATE: Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and offensive lineman Matthew Bedford did not play vs. Idaho. However, Oregon Coach Dan Lanning is optimistic about their ability to play in week 2.  

FUN FACT:  Oregon receiver Tez Johnson is the only player in UO history with four games of 11-plus receptions after matching his career high with 12 catches last week vs. Idaho.

PREDICTION: Oregon wins by more than two touchdowns, as Gabriel airs out the ball to connect with Johnson and Evan Stewart in a handful of explosive plays. The Ducks defense keys in on Jeanty to slow him down and limit Boise State's offense.

RECORDS: Oregon Ducks (1-0) vs. Boise State (1-0)

ODDS: Oregon is a large 20.5-point favorite vs. the Broncos

GAME TIME: Saturday September 7th, 2024 at 7 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, OR

TV: Peacock

RADIO: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

THE FINAL WORD: Oregon has never beaten Boise State, with an 0-3 record against the Broncos.

"We've talked.” said Lanning. “Our players are aware of the history of this game, for sure. Excited to get the opportunity to step on the field." 

