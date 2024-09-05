Oregon Ducks Football Release Uniforms for Boise State Matchup: PHOTOS
The 2024 season marks the Oregon Ducks football team’s first as a member of the Big Ten, and they are entering their new conference in style. The relationship between Nike and Oregon is no secret, and the collaboration has led to another eye-catching set of uniforms.
This year’s uniforms are called “Generation O,” featuring a few different styles of jerseys and helmets. In week 1 against Idaho, the Ducks wore a variation of all-green combination with the name “Gang Green.”
As Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks welcome Boise State into Autzen Stadium for the second game of the season, see photos below for what the Ducks will be wearing.
The Oregon football program revealed three different jersey combinations from “Generation O” this summer, and they’ve been known to reveal a few surprises throughout the year. The Ducks unveiled an all-black uniform from the “Fly Era” to kick off a series of releases throughout the summer.
Chief Creator of Van Horne Brands Todd Van Horne worked closely with Oregon Ducks’ football equipment administrator Kenny Farr to design the new set of threads for the team.
“That diamond plate represents that Dennis Dixon era,” said Van Horne. “You know, ‘Standing on the shoulders of giants.’ That era was a giant.”
Every detail on the jersey has a meaning and a purpose behind its placement, like the wings.
Farr said, “The wings on the shoulder are really an ode to LaMichael [James], Darron Thomas, De’Anthony [Thomas], and Marcus [Mariota’s] era."
The second combination was completely different to the first release. The “Gang Green” design has throwback elements combined with new ideas like the yellow collar. The team wore these all green uniforms against Idaho, but the Ducks week 1 uniform featured a yellow face mask.
“The first real identity of Oregon football was Gang Green. With the phrase was an attitude, and the players that matched it,” said Van Horne.
The final reveal before the season was a variation on the Gang Green template, presumably reserved for away games. The third combination has subtle differences from the all-green set, such as the helmet stripe and white cleats.
As Ducks fans know, the team will change its look from week to week, picking and choosing from these three different styles. There might even be some Generation O combinations yet to be seen.
