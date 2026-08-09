Jadrian Price is the Best Bet to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

The NFL has an exciting rookie class heading into the 2026 season, especially on the offensive side of the football.

Three different skill-position players were drafted in three of the first four picks; Fernando Mendoza went first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, Jeremiyah Love went third overall to the Arizona Cardinals, and Carnell Tate went fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans. Jordyn Tyson was also a top 10 selection at wide receiver, heading to New Orleans after being drafted eighth overall by the Saints.

With that being said, we have to consider more than just how good a player is when evaluating the betting market for Offensive Player of the Year. The situation the player is in, including projected playing time and the talent surrounding him, also plays a significant role.

That's why I'm looking further down the board for my best bet to be named the 2026 Offensive Player of the Year. Instead of Love, I'm looking at the other Notre Dame running back, Jadarian Price.

Let's take a quick look at the top 10 names on the odds list to win the award, and then I'll break down why I like Price at +850.

Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Jeremiyah Love +400

Fernando Mendoza +400

Carnell Tate +650

Jordyn Tyson +650

Jadarian Price +850

Makai Lemon +1200

Carson Beck +2200

Kenyon Sadiq +2500

KC Concepcion +3000

Antonio Williams +3000

In my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I broke down why Price to be named OROY is my favorite bet for the Seahawks in 2026:

Almost every name at the top of the odds list to win Offensive Rookie of the Year gives me pause. Jeremiyah Love will play behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league; Fernando Mendoza may not start enough games; Jordyn Tyson will be the No. 2 receiver on a bad Saints team; Carnell Tate has a huge question mark in Cam Ward throwing him the ball; and Makai Lemon will be a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver for the Eagles. That leaves Jadarian Price, the Seahawks' rookie running back, as the one player near the top of the odds list that's in a favorable position.

Almost every name at the top of the odds list to win Offensive Rookie of the Year gives me pause. Jeremiyah Love will play behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league; Fernando Mendoza may not start enough games; Jordyn Tyson will be the No. 2 receiver on a bad Saints team; Carnell Tate has a huge question mark in Cam Ward throwing him the ball; and Makai Lemon will be a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver for the Eagles. That leaves Jadarian Price, the Seahawks' rookie running back, as the one player near the top of the odds list that's in a favorable position.

He's in a great situation in his rookie season, making him a great bet at +850.

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