Explaining the NFL’s New Rule Change for Replay Challenges Heading Into 2026 Season

The NFL is tweaking its rulebook heading into the 2026 season.

While the adjustment was not announced during the league’s annual meeting—when changes are normally voted on and approved—ESPN’s Kevin Seifert is reporting that the NFL is modifying its process for initiating replay challenges.

Previously, only a team’s head coach was allowed to declare a replay challenge—which is signaled by throwing a red flag onto the field. Now, coaches will reportedly be allowed to designate a member of their sideline staff to initiate a challenge on their behalf. Teams must inform officials of their decision before the start of the game.

We'll see if any head coaches want to use it, but the NFL will give them the option to designate a staff member to initiate challenges during games. STORY:https://t.co/M0CCwIfTNg — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 10, 2026

“Some coaches have acknowledged challenging calls for emotional rather than strategic reasons,” Seifert wrote on ESPN.com on Monday. “And a designated staff member could provide a firewall for such decisions. Because staff members can communicate through headsets, the head coach is likely to be heavily involved in the decision to challenge, even if the mechanics looks different.”

Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1(a) in the NFL’s rulebook will now read as follows:

“The head coach or head coach's pregame challenge designee can initiate a challenge by throwing a red flag onto the field of play before the next legal snap or kick.”

As noted by Seifert, there were 151 total coaches’ challenges initiated in 2025, the highest since the 2019 season.

The 2026 NFL season is set to kick off in just over four weeks when the Patriots head to Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 9 , to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.