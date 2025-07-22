4-Star Cornerback Davon Benjamin Reveals Major Recruiting Update
6-0, 185-pound talent Davon Benjamin is down to his final five schools: the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, Washington Huskies, and Michigan Wolverines.
The Los Angeles native will make his decision on Aug. 2. Per Rivals, he's the newly-appointed No. 1-ranked cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class.
Out of Oaks Christian in Southern California, Benjamin totaled 45 tackles (five for loss), snagged six interceptions (returned three for touchdowns). and forced two fumbles in his junior campaign. On offense, he caught 34 passes for 404 receiving yards and two touchdowns through 12 games played.
Oregon co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has been Benjamin's primary recruiter for the defensive back, along with the help of coach Dan Lanning and running backs coach Rashad Wadood. Benjamin spoke with On3's Max Torres about his recent trip to Eugene on June 13.
“It’s really good to be honest. I talked to Dan (Lanning), (Rashad) Wadood, the other day. Pretty much, they treat me like little bro up there. Since Wadood’s been there, he’s watched me ever since I was a little kid, having him in the background and having coach Tosh (Lupoi) and coach Dan at the head positions really just leading."- Davon Benjamin on Oregon via On3
In On3's 2026 national recruiting rankings, Oregon is currently placed at No. 7. Here are the six teams ahead of the Ducks:
No. 1 USC Trojans
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4 Texas Longhorns
No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies
No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide
In the Big Ten Conference team rankings for the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon has moved well past the Ohio State Buckeyes to No. 2, while the USC Trojans stay at No. 1. The Ducks have the third-best odds to win the Big Ten at +330 behind the Penn State Nittany Lions at +230 and the favorite Ohio State Buckeyes at +190, according to FanDuel.
Oregon's 2026 class is headlined by five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho (ranked No. 11 in the country), four-star tight end Kendre Harrison (ranked No. 16 in the country), four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton (ranked No. 43 in the country), four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott (ranked No. 75 in the country), and four-star running back Tradarian Ball (ranked No. 163 in the country), according to Rivals.
On the defensive side of the ball, a trio of safeties in five-star Jett Washington (ranked No. 68 in the country), four-star Devin Jackson (ranked No. 119 in the country), and three-star Xavier Lherisse (ranked No. 32 for his position) will be the face of the Oregon secondary coming out of the 2026 class. With Benjamin potentially joining, this would make for a dangerous group that no opposing quarterback in college football would like to throw against.
