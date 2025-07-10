Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies Betting Odds Revealed
The Pacific Northwest's college football rivalry between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies is circled on each fan base's calendar every season. The 2025 matchup will take place at Husky Stadium in Seattle in the final game of the regular season, Nov. 29.
The long-time rivalry dates all the way to Dec. 1, 1900, when Oregon demolished Washington, 43-0. Washington does have control of the all-time series, 63-49-5. The Athletic's Scott Dochterman ranked the top rivalries in the sport and had the 'Cascade Clash' ranked only at No. 21, which seems mighty too low.
According to FanDuel, Oregon is a -12.5 favorite over Washington. Washington's money line is +360 while Oregon's is -480. The over/under is set at 52.5.
The Ducks hold the third-best odds to win the 2025 Big Ten Conference title at +300. Ahead of Oregon are Penn State Nittany Lions at +260 and the Ohio State Buckeyes at +190. Oregon (-310) does hold better odds than both Ohio State (-290) and Penn State to have 10 or more wins in the 2025 campaign. Washington has the tenth-best odds to win the conference at +6000.
As for making the College Football Playoff, Penn State's odds are -225, Oregon is at -260, and Ohio State is at -300. With the odds for winning the 2026 national championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Jan.19, the Buckeyes lead at +680 with the Nittany Lions at +850 and the Ducks at +900.
Washington's ground attack will be the focal point of coach Jedd Fisch's offense, led by senior running back Jonah Coleman. His 1,053 rushing yards in 2024 were the eighth-most in the Big Ten, and his 10 touchdowns were tied for the ninth-most. On 193 carries, Coleman fumbled the ball just once. His overall production value and trust look to continue to rise in 2025 with the more play calls that will specifically be designed for the running back.
The largest question mark surrounding the Huskies is if sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is ready to make the next step as a full-time leader. Last season, he took snaps in place of starter Will Rogers when facing major deficits against the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions, plus started against Oregon and the Louisville Cardinals in the Sun Bowl. In 2024, Williams Jr. finished with 944 receiving yards and eight touchdowns to just one interception on a 78.1 completion rate.
The betting odds for two of Oregon's other Big Ten games have been announced by FanDuel: the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Indiana Hoosiers. The Nittany Lions are a -4.5 favorite over the Ducks, while the Ducks are a 14.5 favorite over the Hoosiers.
