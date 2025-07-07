Ducks Digest

Evan Stewart, Jeremiah Smith's Massive NIL Deals, Evaluation Lead Big Ten Receivers

Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart may be sidelined for the majority, if not all, of the 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon, but the receiver will still be the highest-paid on the roster through his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. Amongst the top players from the Big Ten Conference, the senior lands at No. 6.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks senior wide receiver Evan Stewart was primed for a breakout campaign, considered to be one of the best at his position in the country. That was before he suffered a heartbreaking knee injury this offseason in early June. This major setback could potentially put him at risk of missing the entire 2025 season.

Regardless of the injury, Stewart is still considered the most-compensated player on coach Dan Lanning's roster. Here are the highest-paid athletes in each Big Ten Conference college football program, according to On3's NIL valuation.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half of the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith: $4.2 million

No. 2 - Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar: $3.1 million

No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood: $3.0 million

No. 4 - Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola: $2.3 million

No. 5 - UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava: $2.0 million

No. 6 - Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart: $1.7 million

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Aamir Hall (12)
Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Aamir Hall (12) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tied for No. 7 - USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava: $1.4 million

Tied for No. 7 - Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza: $1.4 million

Tied for No. 9 - Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman: $1.2 million

Tied for No. 9 - Northwestern Wildcats offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan: $1.2 million

No. 11 - Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer: $1.1 million

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) drops back to pass during the first half
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) drops back to pass during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No. 12 - Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves: $854,000

No. 13 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights EDGE Eric O'Neill: $849,000

No. 14 - Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor: $804,000

No. 15 - Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles: $637,000

No. 16 - Wisconsin Badgers offensive tackle Riley Mahlman: $492,000

No. 17 - Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee: $265,000

No. 18 - Maryland Terrapins tight end Dorian Fleming: $238,000

In 2024, Oregon's NIL valuation was at $23 million (per On3). Starting in 2025, the NCAA's new revenue-sharing model will allow schools to distribute up to $20.5 million to their athletes.

Stewart finished the 2024 season with 613 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions for the Ducks. He didn't play in the 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl due to a lower back injury.

With Stewart out for the foreseeable future with another detriment, the door has opened wide for freshman phenom Dakorien Moore, redshirt sophomore Jurrion Dickey, as well as Florida State Seminoles transfer, senior Malik Benson. Not to mention junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who is preparing for what should be a milestone year in his career. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore will still have a plethora of receiving options to air it out to.

The Ducks open up the season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. PT when they host the Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference. Only 54 more days until it all begins.

