Evan Stewart, Jeremiah Smith's Massive NIL Deals, Evaluation Lead Big Ten Receivers
Oregon Ducks senior wide receiver Evan Stewart was primed for a breakout campaign, considered to be one of the best at his position in the country. That was before he suffered a heartbreaking knee injury this offseason in early June. This major setback could potentially put him at risk of missing the entire 2025 season.
Regardless of the injury, Stewart is still considered the most-compensated player on coach Dan Lanning's roster. Here are the highest-paid athletes in each Big Ten Conference college football program, according to On3's NIL valuation.
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith: $4.2 million
No. 2 - Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar: $3.1 million
No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood: $3.0 million
No. 4 - Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola: $2.3 million
No. 5 - UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava: $2.0 million
No. 6 - Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart: $1.7 million
Tied for No. 7 - USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava: $1.4 million
Tied for No. 7 - Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza: $1.4 million
Tied for No. 9 - Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman: $1.2 million
Tied for No. 9 - Northwestern Wildcats offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan: $1.2 million
No. 11 - Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer: $1.1 million
No. 12 - Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves: $854,000
No. 13 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights EDGE Eric O'Neill: $849,000
No. 14 - Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor: $804,000
No. 15 - Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles: $637,000
No. 16 - Wisconsin Badgers offensive tackle Riley Mahlman: $492,000
No. 17 - Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee: $265,000
No. 18 - Maryland Terrapins tight end Dorian Fleming: $238,000
In 2024, Oregon's NIL valuation was at $23 million (per On3). Starting in 2025, the NCAA's new revenue-sharing model will allow schools to distribute up to $20.5 million to their athletes.
Stewart finished the 2024 season with 613 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions for the Ducks. He didn't play in the 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl due to a lower back injury.
With Stewart out for the foreseeable future with another detriment, the door has opened wide for freshman phenom Dakorien Moore, redshirt sophomore Jurrion Dickey, as well as Florida State Seminoles transfer, senior Malik Benson. Not to mention junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who is preparing for what should be a milestone year in his career. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore will still have a plethora of receiving options to air it out to.
The Ducks open up the season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. PT when they host the Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference. Only 54 more days until it all begins.