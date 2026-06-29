Oregon Ducks Facing Multiple Former Transfers This Year

In pursuit of its first national championship in program history, coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are expected to face several of their former players this season. Players facing off against their former schools is a common trend in today's college football landscape as the transfer portal and NIL have dominated the sport.

As the Ducks prepare for the 2026 college football season, here’s a look at the former players that Oregon will face off against in a year where the goal seems to be to win the national championship or bust.

Week 6 vs. UCLA

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (16) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OL Jaylan Jeffers, CB Rodrick Pleasant, WR Jalen Saint Paul

Lanning's Ducks got the best of coach Bob Chesney and the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the College Football Playoff matchup at Autzen Stadium, with Oregon winning 51-34. Now, the two coaches will face off again at Autzen Stadium in 2026, but this time with Chesney at UCLA.

The Bruins have the potential to be an underrated team in the Big Ten in their first season under Chesney, and offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers, cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, and wide receiver Jalen Saint Paul will look to put on a show in their first trip back to Autzen Stadium since departing Eugene.

Pleasant is a player that the Ducks will have to watch out for, as he’s one of the most explosive cornerbacks in college football. Last season with the Bruins, his first, following two years with Oregon, Pleasant recorded 36 total tackles.

Week 12 at Michigan State

Michigan State's Ben Roberts celebrates with fans after defeating Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Ducks Players: DL Ben Roberts, LS Nick Duzansky

The Ducks Week 12 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Nov. 20 has the potential to be a trap game for Oregon. The late November chilly weather in Michigan could spell trouble for the Ducks at Spartan Stadium.

In the matchup, the Ducks will face two former players, defensive lineman Ben Roberts and long snapper Nick Duzansky. Since transferring from Oregon to Michigan State in 2024, Roberts has recorded 19 total tackles and one sack for the Spartans. Duzansky is set to play in his first season with the Spartans after transferring to Oregon.

Week 13 vs. Washington

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar (27) returns a blocked punt for a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Former Ducks Players: RB Jayden Limar, P Luke Dunne

The Ducks are looking for their third consecutive win over the Washington Huskies when they face them at Autzen Stadium. Former Oregon running back Jayden Limar is set to make his debut on the opposing side of the rivalry with the Huskies this season.

In his three seasons with Oregon, Limar rushed for 442 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Dunne, another former Duck, is set to return as the Huskies' punter after his first season with Washington in 2024.

In his first game against his former team, Limar will look to put on a show for the Huskies as they aim to build off their 9-4 season.

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