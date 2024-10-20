Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll After Texas Loses to Georgia

The Oregon Ducks are now the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since 2012. With some help from the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs' win over previous No. 1 Texas, the Ducks are on top of the latest top-25 poll.

Charlie Viehl

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are the new No. 1 team in the country. The last time the Ducks sat atop the top 25 poll? November 12, 2012, when the Ducks were led by coach Chip Kelly and quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Out of 61 possible first-place votes, the Ducks received 59. Texas previously held the No. 1 spot, but they lost to then-No. 5 Georgia at home 30-15. Oregon took care of business on Friday night against Purdue, winning 35-0.

After the dramatic win over No. 4 Ohio State in Autzen Stadium, the Ducks have one of the strongest resumes in the country to go along with an undefeated record. Oregon was criticized for a close game with Boise State in Week 2, winning 37-34, but the Broncos are the No. 17 team in the country.

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the referees against Purdue
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning holds his hand up and smiles while talking to a referee during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Georgia has a dominant win over Clemson, who has climbed all the way up to No. 9 after losing the season opener 34-3. However, Georgia's loss to Alabama took another hit on Saturday. No. 11 Tennessee defeated No. 7 Alabama who fell to No. 15, giving the Crimson Tide a second loss on the season after being upset by No. 25 Vanderbilt, new to the rankings this week.

The Longhorns' convincing win over Michigan lost its shine after the Wolverines fell to Illinois. With the Ducks at No. 1, Georgia climbs to No. 2, Penn State at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4. That leaves Texas rounding out the top five.

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs
Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Here is the full AP Top 25 Poll:

1 Oregon

2 Georgia

3 Penn State

4 Ohio State

5 Texas

6 Miami

7 Tennessee

8 LSU

9 Clemson

10 Iowa State

11 BYU

12 Notre Dame

13 Indiana

14 Texas A&M

15 Alabama

16 Kansas State

17 Boise State

18 Ole Miss

19 Pittsburgh

20 Illinois

21 Missouri

22 SMU

23 Army

24 Navy

25 Vanderbilt

Despite the convincing win over Purdue, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning expressed the room that his team still has to improve as the season continues.

"Certainly a lot of positives," Lanning said about the shutout win. "When you keep a team out of the end zone, that's a positive, right? We're able to create some takeaways, I think that's always a plus as well. But, I think we have to tackle better for us to be the team that we want to be. There's some of that that showed up for us in that in the first half that I think we need to improve on."

With or without the No. 1 ranking, the Ducks have legitimate chances at the Big Ten Championship Game as well as the College Football Playoff. Still a ways away, the Ducks will have to take care of business each week.

In the Ducks' first week at No.1 in the top 25 rankings, they host No. 20 Illinois. Oregon is 7-0 for the first time since 2013 and looks to move to 8-0 against the Fighting Illini.

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

