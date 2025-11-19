Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. USC In Autzen Stadium
The college football world turns its attention to Autzen Stadium on Saturday as the No. 8 Oregon Ducks host the No. 17 USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 21. ESPN's College GameDay is in Eugene for the game that will have massive implications on the College Football Playoff.
What color do Oregon fans wear on Friday? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear black for the afternoon matchup.
Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of Oregon’s crucial Big Ten matchup, including the latest Eugene weather forecast, game day schedule, TV information, betting odds and pregame quotes from coach Dan Lanning.
Five Notable Stats
- A true home field advantage... Under Lanning, Oregon has gone 24–2 at home since 2022 and an impressive 52-4 at Autzen Stadium dating back to 2017.
- No team allows fewer explosive plays than Oregon (17), and only one team has more 20+ yard gains on offense (72).
- The Ducks' elite rushing attack has been explosive, ranking second in the nation at 6.36 yards per carry and leading all FBS programs with 26 rushes of 20-plus yards.
- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is fresh off his best game yet in which he broke Oregon's
single-game record for completion percentage at 90 percent. Against Minnesota, Moore was unleashed, completing 27-of-30 passes for a career-high 306 yards and two touchdowns.
- Another milestone in Lanning’s dynasty... one more win secures Oregon’s fourth consecutive double-digit win season.
WEATHER REPORT: The Ducks have battled through their fair share of rainy games this season. However, Saturday looks to be an excellent forecast at kickoff - Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. There is a chance of rain on Saturday night.
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) and USC (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 21. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings. USC is ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
ODDS: When the line opened on Sunday, the Oregon Ducks were 7.5-point favorites against the Trojans on FanDuel SportsBook. Now, the odds are favoring Oregon as a 10.5 point favorite.
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon
TV: CBS
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE : Lanning addressed Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who transferred from USC and has found considerable success as a Duck.
“Bear deserves the credit for what he's done. We certainly coached Bear, and he's been super receptive and worked really hard to be the best version of himself. And I think he's come here, and he's found the best version of self,” Lanning said.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear black vs. USC. Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season.
November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
November 29 at Washington - Wear Green
