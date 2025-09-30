Oregon Ducks Featured in New 'Chad Powers' Series Starring Glenn Powell
The Oregon Ducks have a new quarterback recruit, but he won't see any field time this season unless its on fans' TV screens. Hollywood actor Glenn Powell is portraying a fictional Oregon quarterback in his latest Hulu streaming series Chad Powers, which the star is also an executive producer, releasing on the platform Tuesday.
Powell's fictional football persona, "Russ Holiday," is a once star quarterback for the Oregon Ducks that falls from grace and eventually pulls a "Mrs. Doubtfire" with prosthetics and a new persona for one more shot at college sports glory.
Donning a green and white Oregon uniform for flashback scenes of a fictional Oregon vs. Georgia Rose Bowl game in the series, Powell is best known for his roles in "Top Gun: Maverick," romantic comedy "Anyone but You," and "Twisters." He's also an avid college football fan, frequently cheering on the Texas Longhorns (his home-state team) from the sidelines of Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
The Synopsis
"Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers - a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish," reads the description of the Hulu show.
A Story Inspired by a Prank
“Chad Powers” is a character originally conceived by famous quarterback Eli Manning for his ESPN+ show “Eli’s Places.” Manning used the moniker and a similar disguise to break into Penn State Football’s walk-on tryouts in 2022. Only coach James Franklin knew Manning was Powers.
The original video of Manning throwing dimes, making PSU staff laugh, and looking ridiculous in Chad Powers’ prosthetic makeup currently sits at over 10 million views on Youtube. Manning’s production company “Omaha Productions” is listed as a producer for the series along with “ESPN Films” and “20th Television,” among others.
Caught on Camera
During filming, Powell acted out an Oregon touchdown gone wrong and several plays against the fictional Bulldogs team.
That botched touchdown, where Powell's character drops the ball just before reaching the endzone leading to play getting called back, is one of the first shots seen in the "Chad Powers" main trailer online, as a fake Oregon coaching staff donning the Oregon "O," alternate The Duck logo, and green and yellow outfits scream in dismay.
Powell’s fake Oregon jersey closely resembles that of the Oregon uniform combination from the 2014 UCLA game where the Ducks won 42-30 in Pasadena. During this game, the Ducks wore a similar white jersey with a glossy green apple color for the wings that flipped to a glossy silver color higher up the shoulders.
Powell’s jersey is not a one-of-one creation, as the shoulder wings appear more elongated and the metallic green does not match Oregon’s signature green apple color or the satin finish. Furthermore, instead of a Rose Bowl patch, Oregon had a Pac-12 badge. The green and yellow leg tape is also an unusual addition the real Ducks would likely stray away from including in their gear.
Real Life Football Imitates Art
In fact, when Indianapolis Colt's wide receiver Adonai Mitchell accidentally dropped a ball during a touchdown run against the Los Angeles Rams in the same way as Powell's fictional Oregon quarterback character, the actor himself attached video from the trailer pointing out the comparison.
Is Russ Holiday a Good Guy?
One of the aspects of "Chad Powers" that Oregon fans should know before watching is that Powell's "Russ Holiday" is nowhere close to an aspirational figure. Early reviews of the program highlight the character of Holiday is quite problematic, which makes sense given the storyline of needing to become a different person.
"The premise is the plot: Powell plays Russ Holiday, a disgraced University of Oregon star who blows a championship game so spectacularly that he’s blackballed from the pros," wrote Vulture film critic Nicholas Quah about the series.
"Washed up, tabloid fodder, and marinating in existential malaise, Russ begins the series as a finely observed jack*** who drives a Cybertruck, dabbles in crypto, and flashes a diamond earring at the club. He’s convinced the universe is conspiring against him when a chance with the B-list XFL falls through, but he spies another way back with the fictional South Georgia Catfish, a struggling college-football program holding open tryouts," Quah added.
"Glen Powell, who also executive-produced, plays Russ Holliday, a gifted college quarterback whose career ends after he makes a catastrophic error that causes his team to lose the Rose Bowl, then behaves abominably on national television," wrote famous film critic Roger Ebert.
So, for Duck fans curious to watch the fictional former Oregon quarterback, it's important to note that Powell's character is a fantastical and comedic portrayal of a flawed athlete.
How to Watch
"Chad Powers" premieres with two episodes, "First Quarter" and "Second Quarter" on Tuesday, Sept. 30. New episodes are expected to drop on the streaming service at 9 p.m. PT.