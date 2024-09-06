Who is Glen Powell, and Why is he Wearing an Oregon Ducks Football Uniform?
Last night, it feels like all of Oregon Duck Football social media became aware of the actor Glen Powell when photos of the leading man surfaced online of him wearing an Oregon uniform for his new project, “Chad Powers”. As many rushed to social media to post their glowing reviews of Powell’s Oregon duds, an equal number of people shared the same confused question: who the heck is Glen Powell and why is he repping the Ducks?
For those unaware, Powell is currently Hollywood’s latest heartthrob after appearing in a series of extremely successful films like Twisters, Top Gun: Maverick, and romantic comedy Anyone but You. Powell is also an avid college football fan, with his alma mater the Texas Longhorns frequently hosting Powell on the sidelines at their games.
His latest project “Chad Powers,” where the TMZ reported set photos of Powell in Oregon gear originated, has quite the story behind it. The Hulu TV series is meant to follow disgraced (and fictional) former Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Russ Holliday as he dons a disguise to infiltrate a southern football team as “Chad Powers” in order to reignite his career.
If you’re thinking, “Hey, I’ve heard this story before,” you probably have.
“Chad Powers” is a character originally conceived by famous quarterback Eli Manning for his ESPN+ show “Eli’s Places.” Manning used the moniker and a similar disguise to break into Penn State Football’s walk-on tryouts last year. The original video of Manning throwing dimes, making PSU staff laugh, and looking ridiculous in Chad Powers’ prosthetic makeup currently sits at over 8.3 million views on Youtube. Manning’s production company “Omaha Productions” is listed as a producer for the series along with “ESPN Films” and “20th Television,” among others.
In the set photos shared to social media, Powell is shooting throwback footage of his character Holliday’s time with the University of Oregon. It appears the fake Oregon team is squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs while on set in Atlanta. During filming, Powell acted out an Oregon touchdown and several plays against the fictional Bulldogs team.
Now, let’s break down this uniform Powell is wearing, because it’s quite unusual. Powell wears a white Oregon jersey, with metallic green winged shoulders that transition to a silver tone further up the shoulder blade. The number is in a modern Oregon jersey font with a silver border and metallic green inside. There’s a round patch on the right side of the jersey with the Rose Bowl logo and “Rose Bowl Game” stitched in. On the other left shoulder is a Nike swoosh. Powell’s helmet is a white matte base with white matte faceguard and metallic green detailing. He’s wearing white Nike pants with green metallic detailing. On his shins, the actor has a lower layer of yellow socks with green leg warmers placed on top.
After doing some research, we’ve found that Powell’s jersey most closely resembles that of the Oregon uniform combination from the 2014 UCLA game where the Ducks won 42-30 in Pasadena. During this game, the Ducks wore a similar white jersey with a glossy green apple color for the wings that flipped to a glossy silver color higher up the shoulders. Powell’s jersey is not a one-of-one creation, as the shoulder wings appear more elongated and the metallic green does not match Oregon’s signature green apple color or the satin finish. Furthermore, instead of a Rose Bowl patch, Oregon had a PAC-12 badge (which is interesting that is not included). Oregon paired this white jersey with white pants, which look very similar to Powell’s.
The Oregon helmet Powell wears is a more modern unit. Unlike the 2014 UCLA helmets, Powell’s wings are a satin apple green instead of silver and represent the modern Oregon helmet wing shape. The helmet looks like the 2021 helmet from when Oregon beat Ohio State in the Horseshoe, except instead of a green facemask, the production of “Chad Powers” seemed to opt for a white base. It’s interesting that this production went with the famous “Storm Trooper” look for an Oregon uniform, and it’s probably to harken back to an earlier era like the 2010’s for Oregon.
However, Oregon’s go-to uniform designers, Van Horne Brands, had something to say about Powell’s fit.
There’s no word yet on when the “Chad Powers” series will drop on Hulu, but filming began in August.
Let’s hope Glen will leave the Longhorns for a visit to the Duck sideline very soon.
