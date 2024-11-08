Can Oregon Ducks Flip Four-Star Tight End Andrew Olesh from Michigan Wolverines?
Four-star tight end Andrew Olesh is currently committed to Michigan, but he wore an Oregon Ducks towel in his latest high school football game. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff were able to convince Olesh into a trip to Eugene as the Ducks beat Illinois 38-9 in Autzen Stadium.
The 2025 tight end recruit committed to Michigan in July, but the visit to Eugene suggests he could flip. Oregon is ranked No. 1 in both the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Top 25 Poll. Can Michigan hold onto the four-star despite the Ducks' momentum on the field?
Off the field, Lanning and company are having success in recruiting. The Oregon Ducks 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 10 in the country with only 15 commits, according to the 247Sports Composite. Currently, Oregon does not have a tight end committed in 2025, explaining the push for Olesh.
Olesh told On3 that he intends on returning to Oregon for an official visit on Nov. 30 as the Ducks host Washington. After his October visit, Olesh spoke highly of his experience to On3.
“The visit was phenomenal. What stood out to me was the statement win against a really good Illinois team, and the relationships I built with the coaching staff," Olesh said to On3. "I really enjoyed spending time with coach Lanning and coach [Drew] Mehringer too. We went through film on their tight ends and they showed me how they would utilize my talents in their offensive scheme.”
Speaking of tight ends and flips, the Ducks are heavily recruiting five-star tight end Linkon Cure, hoping to change his decision from Kansas State to Oregon. Cure is from Goodland, Kansas, and he committed to the hometown school in July.
The Oregon coaching staff has given both tight ends plenty to think about as they finalize their college decisions. Will the Ducks be able to flip either recruit?
Current Ducks tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert are both seniors, leaving the athletic Kenyon Sadiq as the main option at the position next season. As a result, it appears as though the Ducks will continue to prioritize recruiting both Cure and Olesh as the early signing period for 2025 recruits approaches.
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Nation's No. 2 Overall Recruit Visiting Eugene For Maryland
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Johntay Cook To Transfer: Oregon Ducks, Georgia, Ole Miss Interested
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Close to Breaking Another NCAA Record
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day: Defense Had To 'Start From Scratch’ After Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks Reveal Throwback Uniforms for Maryland Game: PHOTOS
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Can Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over Ohio State, USC, LSU
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Injury: Dillon Gabriel, Dan Lanning Emotional Reactions
MORE: What College Football Playoff Committee Said About 'Sensational' No. 1 Oregon Ducks