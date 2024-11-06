How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks remain at No. 1 on the AP Poll Top 25 after yet another win, this time over the Michigan Wolverines. Oregon’s 38-17 win over the reigning national champions extended Oregon’s record to 9-0.
Ducks players were putting their thumbs down all game to signify "no mercy," an action done by the character Commodus in the movie Gladiator to call for death. This no-mercy mentality has proven successful. In the world of sports, highly-touted teams and programs may overlook their opponent, which can result in dream-crushing upsets.
The Ducks have been vocal about being relentless and tackling each challenge with the same mentality, no matter the rank or reputation of any opponent. This week, the Ducks will look to channel that same no-mercy mentality as they face the Maryland Terrapins.
How to Watch
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks (9-0) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (4-4) Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. PT.
The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
Preview
The Oregon Ducks walk into Saturday’s game as the No. 1 team on the AP Poll Top 25 and the top team in the first College Football Playoff rankings. The Ducks’ momentum has only built throughout the season, losing no games and winning by relatively large margins.
The Ducks are also fresh off their eighth consecutive game in which they’ve scored 30 or more points. Oregon’s offense is led by Heisman favorite Dillon Gabriel, who has proven to be just as successful through the air as he has on his feet. The senior quarterback has thrown for 2,665 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for six touchdowns of his own.
"I think everybody in the nation needs to recognize what kind of quarterback we've got. He's a really, really special player," said Oregon head coach Dan Lanning of his quarterback. "I think everybody here has realized that's not ordinary, right? We’re really blessed to have a special quarterback out there operating week in and week out, doing a really good job.
"He's earned the trust and admiration of all of his teammates and the coaches around him, but this guy prepares extremely hard," Lanning continued. "He is the calmest dude you've ever been around on the field, which is impressive, but I'm really proud of him and what he's been able to do for this team."
On top of having a Heisman-caliber play caller leading the offense, Oregon also boasts arguably the most explosive offense in college football. Oregon’s wide receiver room is stacked, and even without leading receiver Tez Johnson, the Ducks have still stepped up and succeeded.
After Johnson’s injury at Michigan, senior wide receiver Traeshon Holden had six catches for 149 yards. This was the most yards of his career and his first time breaking 100 yards in a single game. Receivers Evan Stewart and Justius Lowe have also proven to be reliable players throughout the season.
Oregon also has a dominant wide receiver room that will be getting a drastic boost as Terrance Ferguson is back to playing after having his appendix removed. The power of Oregon’s offense will most certainly be a challenge for Maryland’s defense, which is allowing nearly 28 points a game and recently fell to Minnesota 48-23.
One player who could apply some pressure to Oregon’s dominant offense is Maryland linebacker Caleb Wheatland. The junior linebacker has 31 tackles on the season while leading the Terrapins in tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (3).
Oregon’s offense will also have to protect Gabriel from one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten Conference, Ruben Hyppolite II. Last season, Hyppolite finished second on the team with 66 tackles and leads this year’s team with 39 tackles.
On the other side of the ball, Maryland boasts a solid quarterback in Billy Edwards Jr., who is having a career season averaging 289 yards a game.
"He’s gonna sling it," said Oregon defensive back Jabbar Muhammad. "He likes his guys and trusts his guys. Like I said, we’ll get our ops (opportunities) this week."
Ferguson is not the only player who recently made a return for the Ducks after time off. Defensive end Jordan Burch is also ready to take the field Saturday.
"Everything should be good going forward. I think I’m there," said Burch when asked if he is ready to play a full game.
Burch was a dominant force on Oregon’s defense throughout the Ducks’ first five games of the season, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi is ecstatic to have him back on the field. Before his injury, Burch had 22 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, with a career-high five sacks and four pass breakups.
Prediction:
While Maryland has shown improvement this season, it's highly unlikely they'll upset the Oregon Ducks. Oregon enters the game undefeated and boasts a high-powered offense led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Their defense has also been solid, limiting opponents' scoring opportunities. Maryland, on the other hand, faces challenges, and playing in the hostile Autzen Stadium doesn’t improve their chances. Maryland’s struggle to find consistency presents a problem as the program looks for a win against the No. 1 Ducks.
Score: Oregon 42, Maryland 17
