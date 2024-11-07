Ohio State's Ryan Day: Defense Had To 'Start From Scratch’ After Oregon Ducks Loss
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks catapulted their season with an upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct 12 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
The Ducks offense dazzled to put up 496 yards of offense in a 32-31 victory vs. the Buckeyes. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 341 yards while the team added 155 rushing yards. The Ducks finished with eight plays of 25 yards or more and did not allow a sack.
... In short, the Buckeyes had no answer for Oregon's offense. Ohio State coach Ryan Day says that loss compelled the team to go back to the drawing board and re-work the defense.
“We almost, it’s kind of a goofy word, but like re-engineered the defense,” Day said. “We had to almost start from scratch after the Oregon game. What I mean by that is not like scrap everything, but, ‘OK, what are the base foundations of what we’re trying to get done?"
"Who are best players?" Day continued. "We got to put our best players in a position to be successful. What are teams scheming us up, in terms of what are they looking at?’ And you start going through that process, and you almost have to kind of knock it down and rebuild it a little bit.”
Oregon's victory over Day's Buckeyes was the program's highest-ranked victory ever in Autzen Stadium. Since then, the Ducks have stayed focus to remain a perfect 9-0. Ohio State has bounced back with a 21-17 win vs. Nebraska and an important 20-13 road victory over then-No. 3 Penn State.
Ohio State has a looming matchup against Indiana on Nov. 23. The Buckeyes control their own destiny with a win over the Hoosiers.
Oregon and Ohio State very well could meet again this season, this time in the Big Ten Championship game on December 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The winner will most likely receive one of the top two seeds in the 12-team College Football Playoff, and the loser will receive the first at-large bid.
There has been no let up from Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
"I’m really proud of our guys, but I’m also really excited to figure out what we can go attack and improve," Lanning said after beating Ohio State. "Because the team we are today, October 12th, is not going to be the same team we are in December.”
A rematch between Oregon and Ohio State for the conference crown... Sounds like a college football dream.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Kansas State Wildcats Commit Linkon Cure Visiting?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update On Tez Johnson's Shoulder Injury
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Can Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over Ohio State, USC, LSU
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Injury: Dillon Gabriel, Dan Lanning Emotional Reactions
MORE: LA Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Says Money Didn't Change Justin Herbert
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Four-Star Commit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flips to BYU Cougars
MORE: What College Football Playoff Committee Said About 'Sensational' No. 1 Oregon Ducks
MORE: Big Ten Officiating Called Into Question: Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Ranked Among Worst Officiating Calls In College Football
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Reveals What Makes Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Rare'