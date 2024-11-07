Oregon Ducks Reveal Throwback Uniforms for Maryland Game: Gang Green PHOTOS
There’s only three regular season games left for the No. 1 Oregon Ducks. Currently, the Ducks are 9-0 for the first time since 2012, and came out on top after the College Football Playoff committee ranked them at No. 1 for their first annual poll. Furthermore, the Ducks just came off a historic 38-17 win against the Michigan Wolverines at the “Big House” in Ann Arbor.
There’s a lot of momentum going towards the Oregon Ducks, and that excitement continues as Autzen Stadium hosts the Maryland Terrapins this weekend.
Of course, in fashionable Duck style, Oregon can’t enter Autzen Stadium without a fire uniform to match. The latest release for the Maryland game from Nike, Van Horne Brands, and the Oregon Football Uniform Committee is sure to please fans and football followers.
Modeled by senior tight end Terrance Ferguson, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their “Gang Green” and "Mighty Oregon" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports an apple green base color, with yellow details. Yellow is prominent on the pants with green details. On the gloves and undergarments are green. The cleats sport a green design with yellow details.
The helmet design for this look is the "Mighty Oregon" helmet with a yellow base, Green "O" on the sides, and a white and green stripe down the center of the piece. The face mask is yellow.
To match this Oregon uniform combination, fans are encouraged to wear green to Autzen.
This latest uniform release is a part of the Ducks’ “Generation O” uniform line. This assembly of uniforms is an ode to a decade of the university and athletic program being known for their “O” logo, which is based off the outline of old Hayward Field and Autzen Stadium stacked on top of each other to look like an “O.” “Generation O” also acts as a love letter to the uniform designs of old, bringing several previously used Oregon uniform motifs into futuristic designs like the carbon fiber shoulder wings and the steel plated shoulder pads, to name a few.
This uniform line, designed in part by Nike and Van Horne Designs, includes the previously mentioned “Gang Green” all-green combination worn during the Ducks’ season opener against the Idaho Vandals, the “Mighty Oregon” white uniform with green helmet and green pants (an ode to the 1997 Ducks team) worn for the rivalry game against Oregon State, the “Heroes” uniform designed by Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s wife Sauphia Lanning and the family for a special cause and the Michigan State game, the “Fly Era” all black uniforms debuting against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the “Warp Speed” all white uniforms taking the field last week for Oregon as they beat Michigan.
Each uniform this year references a certain point in time for the Ducks. The “Gang Green” uniform references the 1994 Oregon defensive squad. “Mighty Oregon” is an ode to 1997 and when former Duck Pat Johnson made “The Catch” against the University of Washington. “Fly Era” references the early 2000’s with their steel shoulders and 2010’s winning era of Ducks’ football with the carbon fiber wings. “Heroes” touches on the story of the Lanning family. Finally, “Warp Speed” references the 2007 Oregon game where the Ducks beat Michigan on the road with the famous “Statue of Liberty” fake play.
All of this history of Oregon football fashion can be traced to the athletic department’s long standing relationship with sportswear company Nike. A Youtube video released before the start of the 2024 season delves into the history behind the “swoosh” and the “O”.
Oregon’s new uniform era is overseen by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, and is crucial in approving designs before they’re manufactured by a company in Portland, Oregon. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
The Ducks take the field against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9th with a 4 pm PST kick off.
