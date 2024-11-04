Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Reacts To Tez Johnson Injury: 'I Hate It'
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the Michigan Wolverines, 38-17, with 110,576 fans in attendance at Michigan Stadium (The Big House) - the largest crowd the Ducks have ever played in front of.
... But the Ducks also suffered a potential gigantic loss.
Oregon star wide receiver Tez Johnson was injured in during Oregon's first drive of the game, in what is looked like a collarbone or shoulder injury, as reported by CBS.
Johnson spent around two minutes in the injury tent before heading into the locker room with Oregon's training staff. He had x-rays and came back to the sideline in street clothes and wearing a sling on his right arm/shoulder.
After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he did not have any details to the severity of the injury. Coach Lanning speaks to the media on Monday night and may have more information then about Johnson's availability for Oregon's upcoming game vs. Maryland and the rest of the season.
Lanning, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and safety Kobe Savage shared their emotional reactions on their beloved teammate's injury.
"In the drive, I didn't necessarily know what was going on, but once I got to this sideline, I kind of got wind of it," Gabriel said after beating Michigan. "I hate it for him, because I love the competitor he is. He's a guy who loves the game and is is vocal about his passion, and he loves the game of football."
"So it's hard, and you hate it for him, just how I hated it for (Terrance Ferguson) and hearing that, but Ferg came back, and he plays butt off and contributed. So I know Tez will do the same, and I love him just because the person he is," Gabriel continued.
Early Sunday morning, Johnson posted a picture of himself from the game to his Instagram story. Johnson didn't caption the photo with any words, but he included a broken heart emoji.
"This guy’s a winner, in every piece of that word—what it means to be a winner," Lanning said. "Tez is that for us, and we always talk about opportunities, you know, the next mountain... He's a selfless player that plays with crazy passion and energy, and we certainly would’ve loved to have him out there tonight."
Before leaving the game, Johnson caught one pass for 11 yards and electrified with a 21-yard punt return in the first quarter.
Gabriel's top-target, Johnson's 64 receptions are just 22 shy of breaking his own Oregon record of 86 from 2023. Johnson leads the Ducks with 649 receiving yards, which is tied for fourth-highest in the Big Ten, despite missing the majority of Oregon's game vs. Michigan.
"I mean, Tez is an amazing leader," Savage said after beating Michigan. "From the day I got in here, he established his role on this team as a leader and as a brother. He does a great job of carrying and calling guys up, not calling them out. I mean him, Traeshon, all those guys. Like Tez is a very important piece this Oregon football team. We love them, and we just hope that he gets back healthy."
A hard-working leader and productive teammate, losing Johnson would be a major blow to the Ducks who are 9-0 to start a season for the first time since since 2012.
Next up, Oregon hosts the Maryland Terrapins on at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Autzen Stadium.
