Why Oregon Ducks Can Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over Ohio State, USC, LSU
The Oregon Ducks are in the hunt for Jahkeem Stewart along with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans. The five-star defensive lineman has four future visits lined up:
LSU - Nov. 9 (official visit)
USC - Nov. 16 (official visit)
Oregon - Nov. 23 (unofficial visit)
Ohio State - Nov. 30 (official visit)
Ducks coach Dan Lanning is the face of this Oregon program and would want nothing more than Stewart to be the face of his future defense. Both have an admiration for each other's coaching and playing style.
“I like coach Dan Lanning a lot. The coaches at Oregon know what they are doing. They are No. 1 in the country right now and that speaks for itself. They have a great coaching staff. Coach Dan is a great head coach... He showed me how he would utilize me and utilize my skill when I was on the official visit."- Stewart said to On3's Chad Simmons
If he were to join the Oregon program, Stewart will be working closely with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. After visiting Eugene a few times, Stewart's already had many interactions with Lupoi.
“Coach Tosh Lupoi is one of the best defensive coordinators in the college football right now. Tosh isn’t going to let me be like a robot, but he is going to let me be loose and get out there after quarterback. That’s what I want to do. He said I’m a special player and he wants to use my special talents. Tosh and Dan aren’t going to sugarcoat things and I like that about them too.”- Stewart said to On3's Chad Simmons
Wherever Stewart decides to go for college, he is ready to get work immediately. He is skipping his junior season and will be graduating this semester in order to sign a year in advance. The top recruit believes he has the capability to make an immediate impact in his freshman campaign.
"I'm looking forward to signing and enrolling early. It will all happen fast, and I am a little nervous, but whenever I step on campus, it’s going to be all business... There are a little nerves in me, but at the same time, I know as a person, I’m ready. I’m ready to work. Where I go, I’m there to win the championship, get better and make history.”- Jahkeem said to On3's Chad Simmons
Last season at just 16-years-old, Stewart finished his sophomore season with 85 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks.
