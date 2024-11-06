Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium
With major College Football Playoff and Big Ten conference implications on the line, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the unranked Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9 at 4 p.m. PT.
It is a momentous matchup for the undefeated Ducks, who have a chance to become 10-0 with a victory. Oregon has owned a 10-0 record only two times before, in 2012 and 2010.
The Ducks are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country and have three games left in the regular season. Win out and Oregon is playing in the Big Ten Championship game on December 7, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green on Saturday vs. Maryland in Autzen Stadium.
Here is the full “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
November 9th vs. Maryland - Wear Green
November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White
November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green
*Home games in bold
HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) kick off at 4 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 9. The TV broadcast for the game is Big Ten Network.
Good news, the broadcast dispute between Comcast/Xfinity and the Big Ten Network is over. Meaning, Oregon fans with Comcast/Xfinity should be able to watch the game.
FUN FACT: It is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and Maryland is unranked. UO is 8-1 all-time when ranked No. 1. Maryland is unranked
DID YOU KNOW? Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the nation with a 77.0 completion percentage.
RECORD WATCH: Gabriel enters Saturday with 177 career total touchdowns, just one away from tying and two away from breaking Case Keenum's all-time NCAA record of 178.
RECORD WATCH PT. 2: Oregon running back Jordan James needs 83 more rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. It'd mark the 28th 1,000-yard rushing season in Oregon history.
RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)vs. MARYLAND TERRAPINS (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten)
ODDS: Oregon is a massive 25-point favorite vs. Illinois
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, OR
TV: Big Ten Network
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE: Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning on injury updates for receiver Tez Johnson and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II:
“As soon as they’re ready to go, we’ll have them out there,” Lanning said. “We’re going to put player safety first. Tez will be down certainly right now in the near future, but I do anticipate us getting Tez back here soon. Same with Marcus [Harper II] I think. Neither one of those injuries are as bad as they appeared on the field and I think we’ll have those guys back but I don’t know when that looks like right now but we’ll do what we always do: take care of the players and what’s in the best interest of them. And both those guys [are] fighting to get back as soon as we can have them.”
