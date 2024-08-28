Oregon Ducks Focused On Moving Like National Championship Team
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is one of the youngest head coaches in the country at 38 years old. Entering his third season in Eugene, the aspirations for this year’s Oregon Ducks football team are as high as ever. The team is ranked No. 3 in the AP Preseason poll, the highest ranking since 2014.
Joining the Big Ten only adds to the excitement level surrounding the Ducks program. With sights set on potential conference and national championship opportunities, the first step towards reaching such goals begins on Aug. 31 against Idaho.
After practice on Aug. 28, Lanning spoke to reporters about staying calm amid the excitement of finally starting the season.
“Yeah, it's always a challenge, right?” said Lanning. “You're always excited to get out there on the field and go play, but you just focus on the moment at hand, right? The practice that you're involved in, the next film session. That's what, that's what you really maintain.”
With a new team comes new goals, and this year’s group has high expectations for themselves. The Ducks’ fall camp documentary series “That Team Out West” gave fans inside access into various position and team meeting rooms. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and offensive line coach A’lique Terry both used a picture of the College Football Playoff Trophy to motivate their players.
Starting interior offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu talked about becoming a vocal leader and setting the standard set by his coaches Lanning and Terry.
Laloulu said, “Man, I’m not going to lie, we were really connected, from the first day of fall camp we connected. Like, we're really tight with the communication on the field and the way we move. We talk about moving like a national championship team, and I feel like we've been doing that from the beginning.”
Potentially moving from center to guard, the entire Ducks’ team has embraced the “next man up” mentality. Lanning told reporters that he doubts offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, out with a left knee injury, will be ready in Week 1. As a result, senior walk-on offensive lineman and Eugene native Charlie Pickard has seen his role increase dramatically.
Lanning was asked about some of the leadership and humility that hometown players like linebacker Bryce Boettcher and Pickard brings to the team.
“I think that's just really the benefit of team sport, right? Team sport, and anybody can contribute in football. It's a lot different than other sports. You know, it takes so many people to have a successful team, and guys like that that are able to contribute for us make it special.”
Lanning’s fingerprints are all over the Oregon Ducks football program, and Ducks fans have noticed the changes that Lanning has made in player recruitment and development
“I think the DNA traits for us aren’t going to change,” said Lanning after the Spring Game. “It still has to be about connection, growth, toughness and sacrifice. Every team is unique, every team is different but it’s about growing up together. I think our team grew up a ton coming into spring. We had a talented team, but we had to become a team. I think I saw a lot of that throughout this spring.”
In only two full seasons of head coaching experience, Lanning has shown the ability to make improvements and adjustments at every level of the program, beginning with himself. We'll see what Lanning has in store for year three.
