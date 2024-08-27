Oregon Football Rising Star: Kenyon Sadiq Prepares for Breakout 2024
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq has the potential to become a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses. The 6-6, 245-pound pass catcher from Idaho Falls is expected to take on a bigger role entering is sophomore season as a Duck.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel will have plenty of playmakers to choose from while leading the offense in 2024. Wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson are known commodities and are expected to produce, while transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart brings a lot of excitement to Eugene.
“There’s a lot of mouths to feed and everything, so it’s going to be interesting to see how people are going to try to guard that,” said Sadiq. “It benefits us a lot because everyone is going to be able to do their own thing. Like I said, it’s going to be really hard to guard everyone, so everyone’s going to be getting touches everywhere.”
Sadiq brings a unique skillset to the table as tight end, creating favorable matchups for Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein. In limited offensive snaps as a freshman, Sadiq showed the ability to catch the ball downfield and run the ball out of the backfield.
When asked about how he feels in his second year in the program, Sadiq said “You know, there’s a little momentum carrying over. I think it’s going to be really fun to do a lot of different things. I’m super excited to get out there and play with everyone.”
Earlier in training camp, Stein spoke highly of Sadiq. While not directly comparing the tight end to No. 13 overall pick Brock Bowers, Stein mentioned that he’s seen flashes of similar athleticism.
“As we get closer to the game weeks he's a guy that we want a personnel specific place for,” said Stein. “And it's been different guys across the country over the years. I've been thinking about the kid that just got drafted from Georgia that is with the Raiders now. I'm not saying Kenyon is Brock Bowers, okay. He's not there yet. But he has all the skills to be a player in terms of true tight end play out of the backfield flexed. So excited about where he's going.”
Despite playing behind experienced tight ends Patrick Herbert and Ferguson in his freshman year, Sadiq saw action in all 14 of the Ducks’ games. The young tight end still showed his potential even in limited action, hauling in his first career touchdown in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
With the 2024 season less than a week away, Sadiq is excited to show off his improvements. He said, "I just want to show what I’m capable of. The areas I’ve improved in, like blocking, I want to show. That’s a big thing for me, and just like how I play. Speed and everything about it. So I just kind of want to be myself and go out there and have a good game.”
With his athletic abilities, Sadiq looks to increase his production, becoming another offensive weapon for Stein and company.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Impresses in Season Opener
MORE: What the Florida State Upset Could Mean for Oregon Ducks Football
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Signs Exclusive NIL Deal With Heisman Hopefuls
MORE: Bucky Irving's Impressive NFL Preseason: Safe From Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roster Cut?
MORE: Dan Lanning, Peyton Manning Reveal What's Different About Denver Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix
MORE: Will Troy Franklin Make Denver Broncos’ Final 53-Man Roster Or Get Cut?