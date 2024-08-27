Ducks Digest

Oregon Football's Dan Lanning Remains Coy About Starting Offensive Line, Injuries

Before Oregon Football’s game versus Idaho, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke briefly on the current turmoil in the trenches regarding offensive line position battles and injuries.

Ally Osborne

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Charlie Pickard (70) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Charlie Pickard (70) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Week one of college football is here, and soon enough, Oregon Duck Football fans will be on the doorstep of Autzen Stadium, rushing up the steps to get a look at Oregon’s long awaited 2024 team. Though the Ducks are opening their season with an "easy" challenge against Idaho, it seems like everyone is ready for any kind of competition. Oregon Football coach Dan Lanning admitted in a pregame press conference on Monday that his athletes are chomping at the bit to hit the turf.

“Alright, we are finally here,” Lanning said. “You know, I think as a coach you always enjoy all the time you have for prep to get ready for games and to get your team ready to go out there and play but I think our guys are certainly excited and ready to go hit someone else.”

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli (52) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Moun
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli (52) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

However, one position group seems to be entering the Idaho contest with quite a few question marks: the interior offensive line. Of course, the injuries of Matthew Bedford (knee) and Dave Luli (toe surgery) has left the center and right guard position open for grabs. Lanning confirmed that Luli will indeed not suit up versus Idaho this weekend.

“I don’t think… Dave Luli will be available [Saturday],” Lanning said.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Nishad Strother (50) against the Arizona State Sun Devils a
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Nishad Strother (50) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A previous interview during fall camp with senior offensive lineman Nishad Strother showed that he was competing for a spot at right guard. Though, he has plenty of competition given that offensive line coach A’lique Terry stated sophomore returner Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu and freshman Gernorris Wilson were also players to watch for this role earlier in fall camp.

Strother also claimed in that interview that senior walk-on Charlie Pickard was taking snaps at center and is a definitive leader in the locker room. Laloulu and junior Kanen Rossi were also mentioned as contenders for this role. However, Pickard is heavily rumored to be the go-to guy to replace now Las Vegas Raider Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Charlie Pickard (70) against the Arizona State Sun Devils a
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Charlie Pickard (70) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When asked directly who the starting center would be, Lanning continued to keep a vague stance.

“We’ll see on Saturday. You know, there’s a lot of guys that I think can play winning football. You guys want to know every single starter. For me it’s about how many guys can play winning football for us and you can see more than one guy in those situations,” Lanning said.

This statement hits home the versatility Oregon offensive linemen possess. Former Oregon coach Alex Mirabal’s tenure as the offensive line coach solidified linemen to take up multiple positions in the trenches, though in-game shifting has happened less under Terry.

Lanning hit upon that versatility in the line again, as he stuck to his guns on not revealing who would be the starting center and right guard.

“I think all things are on the table. I mean, again, how many guys can we have that can play winning football? We’ll send out the group that we think has done the best in fall camp to start the game but I think for us to think long term we have to be able to prepare and have multiple guys play multiple positions,” Lanning said.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (65) against the Liberty Flames during the 202
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (65) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Regarding left guard and the two tackle spots, they’re currently locked tight with definitive starters. Ajani Corneliu, who’s on multiple All-American preseason watchlists and is poised to be a highlight of Oregon’s 2025 NFL Draft class, will be taking up his usual right tackle position. Junior Josh Conerly Jr. will once again take up his position at left tackle after starting all 14 of Oregon’s games last year. Finally, senior Marcus Harper II will pick up his usual left guard status after going through quite the physical transformation in the offseason to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The wait to see this depth chart specifically for the interior offensive line is becoming more secretive than the reasons behind Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce. You want to know what’s happening, even though you already have a few likely answers in mind based on previous interviews and reports. If rumors from fall camp are to be believed, Strother and Pickard are likely starters. For right now, we just have to hang tight till Saturday to see exactly who’s snapping the ball to Dillon Gabriel and blocking the right A or B gaps.

