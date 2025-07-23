Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Bryce Boettcher Reveals Motivation After Ohio State Loss in Rose Bowl

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher spoke on Wednesday at Big Ten media day. Boettcher talked about what happened in Oregon's loss at the Rose Bowl to the Ohio State Buckeyes and revealed how that loss is helping motivate him and the Ducks for 2025.

Cory Pappas

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher spoke at Big Ten media day on Wednesday. Boettcher touched on the difficult end to last season at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes and how that is now fueling him and his team heading into the 2025 season. 

Bryce Boettcher on Ohio State Loss: "It Sucks That You Had To Go Out That Way"

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks entered the College Football Playoff last season as the No. 1 overall ranked team with a 13-0 record and a Big Ten championship. In their first playoff game at the Rose Bowl in the quarterfinals, the Ducks were beaten by the Ohio State Buckeyes 41-21, abruptly ending a dream first season in the Big Ten conference. Ohio State would go on to eventually win the national championship. 

Boettcher talked about how stunning it was for such a great season to end in that fashion. 

"It sucks that you had to go out that way, but I mean, that’s part of the game,” Boettcher said. “I was pretty shocked. Walking off the field at the end, we wouldn’t expect it to go that way given that we had already beat ‘em.”

Oregon had beat Ohio State in the regular season in a thrilling 32-31 game at Autzen Stadium. Boettcher said this had the Buckeyes extra motivated heading into the game.

“I think they had a chip on their shoulder. I think after losing to us the first time and then losing to Michigan, they had something to prove, and when you have a talented team with something to prove in football, that’s a dangerous mix,” Boettcher said. “They just came out hungrier with better players and better scheme and beat us.”

Bryce Boettcher, Oregon Ducks Motivated for 2025 Season

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher added that this defeat in the Rose Bowl has now added fuel to the fire for this Ducks team and him personally for the upcoming season.

“It’s definitely propelled myself and the returning guys for this offseason. I think even the new guys have bought into it,” Boettcher said. “As much as it still fires us and fuels us, it’s a new season, a new team so really looking forward to this year.”

Boettcher started off his college football career as a walk-on and while he may have been Oregon’s leading tackler last season, he still carries that same chip of being a walk-on on his shoulder. 

“Personally, I’ve always played with a chip on my shoulder,” Boettcher said. “Once you’re a walk-on, you’re always a walk-on.”

Former Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher, a current football player for Oregon, walks through the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to playing football at Oregon, Boettcher also has played baseball. He was even selected by the Houston Astros in the 2024 MLB Draft. Boettcher did not play baseball this past spring and is fully focusing on football.

The Ducks 2025 football season will kick off on Saturday, August 30 vs. Montana State at Autzen Stadium.

