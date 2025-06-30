Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Release Color Schedule, What to Wear

The Oregon Ducks announced on Monday their color schedule for what fans should wear to each one of their games during the 2025 season. The Ducks opening game is on August 30 vs. Montana State. It will be a green and yellow stripe out in Autzen Stadium.

Cory Pappas

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks knock off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks knock off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks released their 2025 color schedule for fans to wear in the stands for this season. Oregon has seven home games at Autzen Stadium and five games on the road. 

Oregon Ducks Color Schedule 

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson is hoisted into the air to celebrate a touchdown as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washingt
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson is hoisted into the air to celebrate a touchdown as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks will kick off their 2025 season on August 30 in Eugene against the Montana State Bobcats. Oregon fans will be wearing yellow and green for a stripe out inside of Autzen Stadium. Here is the complete color schedule for all 12 Ducks football games this season. 

August 30 vs. Montana State - Stripe Out

September vs. Oklahoma State - Wear Green

September 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green

September 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black

September 27 at Penn State - Wear Green

October 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow

October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green

October 25 vs. Wisconsin - TBD

November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green

November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green

November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black 

November 29 at Washington - Wear Green

Oregon is projected to be in the mix for a conference title and national title this season. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks win total is currently at 10.5. Additionally, Oregon has odds of +290 to win the Big Ten conference championship. These are the third best odds to win the Big Ten, behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes at +195 and Penn State Nittany Lions at +260. 

As for the College Football Playoff and the National Championship, Oregon is right up there with the best of them. Oregon is -260 to make the College Football Playoff and has the fifth best National Championship odds at +950. The four teams with better title odds are the Texas Longhorns at +550, Georgia Bulldogs at +600, Ohio State Buckeyes at +600, and Penn State Nittany Lions at +850. 

Can Oregon Ducks Build on 2024 Season?

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off again
Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks had an incredible 2024 season. Oregon went 12-0 in the regular season and made that 13-0 with a Big Ten championship victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

Despite all of this success, this season left a sour taste in the mouth for Oregon fans as they got blown out in their first game in the College Football Playoff to the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl. What stings extra about this quarterfinal loss to Ohio State is that the Ducks had already beat them in the regular season. The Buckeyes went on to win the National Championship.

There will be a lot of new names and faces playing for Oregon in 2025 but one that remains the same is coach Dan Lanning. Lanning and Ducks have improved in each of his three seasons at thew helm. Can they take another step forward this season?

