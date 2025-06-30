Oregon Ducks Release Color Schedule, What to Wear
The Oregon Ducks released their 2025 color schedule for fans to wear in the stands for this season. Oregon has seven home games at Autzen Stadium and five games on the road.
Oregon Ducks Color Schedule
The Oregon Ducks will kick off their 2025 season on August 30 in Eugene against the Montana State Bobcats. Oregon fans will be wearing yellow and green for a stripe out inside of Autzen Stadium. Here is the complete color schedule for all 12 Ducks football games this season.
August 30 vs. Montana State - Stripe Out
September vs. Oklahoma State - Wear Green
September 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green
September 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black
September 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
October 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
October 25 vs. Wisconsin - TBD
November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
November 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Oregon is projected to be in the mix for a conference title and national title this season. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks win total is currently at 10.5. Additionally, Oregon has odds of +290 to win the Big Ten conference championship. These are the third best odds to win the Big Ten, behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes at +195 and Penn State Nittany Lions at +260.
As for the College Football Playoff and the National Championship, Oregon is right up there with the best of them. Oregon is -260 to make the College Football Playoff and has the fifth best National Championship odds at +950. The four teams with better title odds are the Texas Longhorns at +550, Georgia Bulldogs at +600, Ohio State Buckeyes at +600, and Penn State Nittany Lions at +850.
Can Oregon Ducks Build on 2024 Season?
The Oregon Ducks had an incredible 2024 season. Oregon went 12-0 in the regular season and made that 13-0 with a Big Ten championship victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Despite all of this success, this season left a sour taste in the mouth for Oregon fans as they got blown out in their first game in the College Football Playoff to the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl. What stings extra about this quarterfinal loss to Ohio State is that the Ducks had already beat them in the regular season. The Buckeyes went on to win the National Championship.
There will be a lot of new names and faces playing for Oregon in 2025 but one that remains the same is coach Dan Lanning. Lanning and Ducks have improved in each of his three seasons at thew helm. Can they take another step forward this season?
