Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning’s Love For Nike Goes Viral: Bussin’ With The Boys
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning was in a video released on Wednesday with Taylor Lewan of Bussin’ With the Boys. Bussin’ With The Boys is a podcast hosted by former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton.
The video had Lanning poking fun at another shoe brand that wasn’t Nike. Nike and the University of Oregon have a tight relationship and have for a very long time. Co-founder and CEO of Nike, Phil Knight, attended and earned a business degree at Oregon back in 1959.
The caption of the video with Lanning posted by Bussin’ With The Boys says “When you’re in Oregon, it’s Nike or nothing.”
Dan Lanning Gifts Taylor Lewan Nike Shoes
The video had Lewan walking into Lanning’s office with a pair of Reebok shoes. Lanning stopped him and made sure he put on some Nike shoes instead.
“I’m sorry, we got some hard rules in this place. One of them is you can’t wear that crap in here,” Lanning said pointing at Lewan’s Reebok shoes.
Lewan then asked if Lanning had a trash can and Lanning pulled one out so Lewan could throw the Reebok shoes in them.
“We don’t wear ‘Boks here,” Lanning said while giving Lewan a pair of Nikes.
Bussin' With The Boys Back In Eugene
Dan Lanning went on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast last year and it appears that Lewan and Compton are back in Eugene this spring. Could another interview with Lanning be in the works?
Shortly after posting the video with Lanning. The Bussin’ With The Boys X account posted multiple videos of Lewan and Compton in the Oregon facility lifting weights with Oregon players.
They even saw and caught up with Oregon Ducks legend and current Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota, Lewan, and Compton were once all teammates together on the Tennessee Titans.
Last season, Lewan and Compton were in Eugene in October for when the Oregon Ducks hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes. ESPN's College GameDay was on campus for the highly anticipated matchup between two top three teams in the country.
Oregon and Ohio State played in a back and forth thriller. There were seven lead changes in the 32-31 Ducks win. The game ended as Ohio State was attempting to drive down the field and kick a game-winning field goal.
With six seconds left in the game and the ball at the Oregon 38-yard line, Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard took off and ran up the middle of the field. Howard tried to slide so Ohio State could call timeout and set up a field goal attempt, but it was too late. The game clock expired while he slid and the game was over.
The Autzen Stadium crowd stormed the field. This included Lewan and Compton, who went right up to Dan Lanning to celebrate the Ducks win.