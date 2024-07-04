Oregon Football Finalist For 4-Star Wide Receiver: Commitment Announcement
The class of 2025 recruiting is starting to heat up with the summer months in full swing now.
The Oregon Ducks now have their eye on 4-star Donovan Olugbode. The 6-foot1, 200-pound wide receiver hails from Naperville, Illinois but plays his ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Olugbode has narrowed his final choices down to Florida, Oregon, USC, Missouri, and Washington. He will announce his commitment on this Friday, July 5th on 247Sports at 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT.
Olugbode is the 69th ranked player in the country, the 11th best wide receiver, and the eighth best player in Florida according to 247Sports.
“The IMG Academy standout was very consistent all day long. He caught everything in sight and we didn’t see him drop a pass. That includes making several contested catches during the event. One thing that was concern coming into the event was Olugbode’s speed. Those concerns should be quieted to a whisper now. He was able to pull away from defenders at times which was very encouraging for his long-term potential.”- Greg Smith at the Rivals Camp Series
In his junior season, he caught 21 passes for 561 yard and five touchdowns. In his sophomore season, Olugbode recorded 12 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Olugbode visited all five of the schools he's considering except for Oregon. He went to Washington on May 2nd, checked out USC on May 31st, back to his hometown state of Florida June 14th, and wrapped it all up with a trip to Missouri on June 21st.
The Ducks may have the least chance of snagging the wide receiver but we will find out for sure on Friday, July 5th.
