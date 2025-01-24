Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Hosting 5-Star Safety Blaine Bradford, Battling LSU, Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks will be hosting five-star, class of 2026 safety, Blaine Bradford this weekend. Oregon is among five of Bradford's top schools, along with LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Alabama.

Cory Pappas

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks will be hosting five-star safety Blaine Bradford this upcoming weekend. He will be making his first trip there for Oregon’s junior day. 

Bradford is one of the top players in the class of 2026 and has Oregon among his top five schools.

Blaine Bradford Visiting Eugene For First Time

Nov 7, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks play against the Stanford Cardinals at an empty Autzen Stadium. The Oregon
Blaine Bradford’s top five schools are the Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On3 reported reported on Thursday that Bradford would be making his first trip to Eugene this weekend. Bradford’s father, Stacy, confirmed.

“This will be Blaine’s first trip to Oregon, and he’s eager to connect with the coaching staff, discuss, football, and experience the culture firsthand,” Stacey Bradford said. “At this stage of the recruitment, it’s all about which program shows the most interest and has a clear vision for his future as a student-athlete…Blaine can’t wait to see what’s in store.” 

As of now, Oregon is the only visit Bradford has scheduled. 

Blaine Bradford Player Profile

Oregon coach Dan Lanning consoles players after the loss to Ohio State at the Rose Bowl.
Blaine Bradford is a 6-1, 200-pound safety out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Bradford is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 safety in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Scouting analyst Gabe Brooks of 247Sports had this to say about Bradford. 

"Stoutly assembled safety prospect who could potentially move around the defensive back seven," Brooks said. "Flies downhill, quick-trigger pursuer vs. the run. Breaks down and drives through targets as a tackler. Speed-to-power ability and play strength the enable playing through a block en route to the ball."

Bradford has the upside of being a multi-year starter at the next level at a premier program.

"Looks like a forward-oriented safety or linebacker who can play in space, while hitting above his weight as a striker," Brooks said. "Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year starter with a promising future."

In addition to playing football, Bradford also plays baseball and does track and field. He is also the younger brother of LSU Tiger signee Jacob Bradford. Jacob was a three-star recruit in the class of 2025. Would Jacob being at LSU influecne Blaine's decision? It's not uncommon for brothers to end up going to the same school. A recent example of this was the Branch brothers (Zachariah and Zion) both going to USC and then both transferring to Georgia this offseason.

