Oregon Ducks Jabbar Muhammad Boosts NFL Draft Stock at Pro Day
Oregon Ducks cornerback Jabbar Muhammad participated in Oregon's Pro Day on Tuesday morning. Muhammad is currently projected as a day-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL Mock Draft Database has him being selected in the seventh round.
Muhammad notably didn't run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine a few weeks ago, but did at Pro Day. On Tuesday, he also improved on his vertical jump from his score at the combine.
Muhammad recorded a 29.5 inch vertical at the combine and improved that by two inches at Pro Day. He recorded a 31.5 inch vertical.
Jabbar Muhammad Runs 40-Yard Dash At Pro Day
Jabbar Muhammad didn't run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but did run at Oregon's Pro Day. Muhammad recorded a time of 4.47 seconds.
The best 40-yard dash time in the 2025 NFL Combine by a cornerback was 4.28 seconds by Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston. Muhammad's 4.47 second time would have been the 14th best time out of all cornerbacks that participated in the drill at the 2025 NFL Combine.
Muhammad Brushes Off Those Questioning His Size
Jabbar Muhammad has played at three different schools in the last three years. When he takes the field for an NFL team this fall, it will be the fourth different team he will suit up for in as many years. Muhammad spoke to media members prior to his combine workout.
"I've been in three different schemes. I've been an eraser in every single scheme," Muhammad said.
As for those saying he is too small, Muhammad simply says to "watch the film."
Jabbar Muhammad Player Comparison
One player that NFL Draft Buzz compares Muhammad to is current Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. Samuel was selected out of Florida State in the 2nd round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He has a similar build to Muhammad and stands at 5-10, and weighs 180 pounds.
Samuel Jr. played three seasons in college, all at Florida State from 2018 through 2020. He made the 1st-team All-ACC in 2020 and 3rd-team All-ACC in 2019. With the Chargers, he has 148 solo tackles, 37 pass breakups, and nine interceptions including his three-interception performance in the playoffs during his sophomore season.
Jabbar Muhammad College Career
Jabbar Muhammad is listed at 5-10, 175 pounds. He spent five years playing college football, suiting up for three different schools: the Oklahoma State Cowboys from 2020-2022, Washington Huskies in 2023, and Oregon Ducks in 2024.
Muhammad earned 2nd-team All-Pac-12 in 2023 and 2nd-team All-Big Ten in 2024. For his entire career, he racked 114 solo tackles, four interceptions, and 40 pass breakups. He is projected as the No. 16 cornerback in this draft class according to NFL Draft Buzz.