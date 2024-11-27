Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Jabbar Muhammad Evaluates Former Team Washington Huskies: 'Fierce Rivalry'

The Oregon Ducks host rival Washington Huskies in Autzen Stadium at 4:30pm PST on Saturday. What did Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad have to say about facing his old team? Muhammad described the rivalry as fierce as Texas-Oklahoma and Auburn-Alabama.

Cory Pappas

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, Oregon Ducks defensive linemen Derrick Harmon (55), Oregon Ducks A'Mauri Washington (52) and defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) in the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, Oregon Ducks defensive linemen Derrick Harmon (55), Oregon Ducks A'Mauri Washington (52) and defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) in the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The No.1 Oregon Ducks take on rival Washington Huskies Saturday evening at Autzen Stadium. Ducks cornerback Jabbar Muhammad will be taking on his former team for the first time since transferring this past offseason. 

What did he have to say about the Oregon-Washington rivalry?

Jabbar Muhammad: “It’s a Really Fierce Rivalry”

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) and Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muha
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) and Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) celebrate after stopping Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive back Jabbar Muhammad has been in his fair share of big rivalry games throughout his career. Prior to joining Oregon this season, Muhammad had spent three seasons at Oklahoma State and last season at Washington. He has played in the Bedlam rivalry game between Oklahoma-Oklahoma State and also was on the other side of the Washington-Oregon rivalry a season ago. 

He was asked about what it has been like on each side of the Washington-Oregon rivalry.

“It’s a really fierce rivalry. Obviously, the fans don’t really get along too well,” Muhammad said. “Me coming from the south, I didn’t know it was that crazy. I’m used to Texas-OU and Auburn-Bama. This is up there with those rivalries. Just to be a part of it is pretty cool.”

Muhammad recalled one of the craziest experiences he’s had in a rivalry game before, and cited “Bedlam” when he was with Oklahoma State.

“I remember getting egged on the bus,” Muhammad said. “Like I said, this (UW-UO rivalry) is up there with it.”

Even with the added juice of a rivalry game, the approach for the Ducks will be the same as any other game. 

“It’s just another game honestly. Ready to go out there and compete with my bros,” Muhammad said. “We just need to be us.”

Jabbar Muhammad Previews Washington Offense 

Nov 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Will Rogers (7) passes the ball before being tackled b
Nov 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Will Rogers (7) passes the ball before being tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia (93) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Washington Huskies passing attack is led by quarterback Will Rogers and wide receivers Denzel Boston and Giles Jackson. 

This is what Jabbar Muhammad had to say about Denzel Boston.

“He’s (Boston) really good in intermediate game, the quick game, and the deep game,” Muhammad said. “He’s a really complete wide receiver so I’m looking forward to go against him Saturday,”

Here’s what he said about Giles Jackson. 

“Agile. Really quick in the slot. Really good with yards after the catch so going to have to do a good job trying to contain him,” Muhammad said. 

As for the quarterback position, the Huskies are led by Will Rogers. Backup Demond Williams Jr. is also utilized at times as a dual threat option.

“(Rogers) is a really good pocket passer. Doesn’t really do any running like No. 2 (Williams Jr.), but he has a complete game,” Muhammad said. “No. 2 (Williams Jr.) is more of a dual threat. Can kill you with his legs and throw the ball too. Going to have to do a good job trying to cage up those too.”

