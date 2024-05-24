Former Oregon Ducks QB Justin Herbert: Better MVP Chances Than Aaron Rodgers?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is entering a new era with the Los Angeles Chargers under head coach Jim Harbaugh, as the team is looking to put some forgettable seasons behind them with sights set on contending in the AFC.
But in order to do that, Herbert will need to replicate his career-best production from 2021 when he made the Pro Bowl. Could doing so result in the former Ducks star being in contention for NFL MVP? As it stands, one sportsbook is giving Herbert a strong chance.
DraftKings revealed its betting lines for multiple NFL awards, including MVP, and Herbert is tied for the sixth-shortest odds (+1500) to win. He's tied with other big-name quarterbacks like Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts.
However, one of the more interesting things about the odds is Herbert's chances compared to other NFL stars, most notably New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Herbert currently has a better betting chance to win the award than Rodgers (+1600), who's a four-time MVP himself, winning it most recently in 2021.
The future Hall of Famer is coming off an Achilles injury that ended his season in Week 1 last year.
Considering that the Chargers have lost receiving mainstays like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, Herbert's MVP chances could certainly see a major boost during the season if he's still able to lead L.A. to success. However, this lack of proven talent around him could also be his MVP demise.
Last season, Herbert battled a finger injury on his throwing hand that forced him to undergo season-ending surgery in December. He played in 13 games while posting career-low marks for passing yards (3,134), touchdowns (20) and completions (297).
Herbert and the Chargers kickoff their regular-season slate at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.