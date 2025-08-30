Ducks Digest

How Did Oregon Ducks Mascot Lose Head? Viral Costume Malfunction

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Montana State Bobcats to open up their 2025 season. In pre-game, the Oregon Duck mascot lost his balance while running out the tunnel, falling and losing his mascot head in the process. What happened to The Duck?

The Oregon Ducks mascot walks the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21.
The Oregon Ducks mascot walks the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks kicked off their 2025 season against the Montana State Bobcats. During the pre-game, Oregon’s mascot “The Duck" suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. 

The Duck’s head fell off, causing the mascot to immediately run to the tunnel to avoid his face being seen by the cameras and the crowd. 

The Oregon Duck Has Mascot Head Blunder

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Puddles the Oregon Ducks mascot takes a bow during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks got off a a flying start against Montana State, taking a 31-0 lead out of the gates in the first half. It wasn’t a great start for the Oregon mascot however. The Duck lost his balance, tripped, and had his head fall off while he was running out onto the field before the team was set to come out of the tunnel. It appeared that he was carrying something out to the field before falling.

Take a look at the video below that was recorded by a fan in the stands. 

Losing the mascot head is a big “no-no” in the mascot game. After his head came off, he did the right move and made a mad dash for cover before being able to be recognized. Now hopefully nobody will be able to identity who it was.

Ducks Cruise to 1-0 Start

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks got off to a 1-0 start in a dominant victory over the Montana State Bobcats. Montana State came into this game ranked as the No. 2 team in FCS, behind only the North Dakota State Bison. Montana State lost to North Dakota State in the FCS Championship game last season. 

Oregon on the other hand is the defending Big Ten champions and ranked No. 7 in the country in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Ducks won every game last season until they faced the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. Oregon will look to get back to the playoff this season to get the sour taste of their 41-21 Rose Bowl defeat to the Buckeyes out of their mouth. 

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field before a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon got out to a lighting fast 14-0 start in the opening five minutes against the Bobcats and never looked back. The Ducks turned to quarterback Dante Moore as the starter. Moore sat behind Dillon Gabriel last season. Moore has big shoes to fill as the past two Oregon quarterbacks; Bo Nix in 2023 and Dillon Gabriel in 2024 led the team to 12-plus wins and finished third in Heisman trophy voting.

In about three quarters of action, Moore went 18/23 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Austin Novosad subbed in for Moore to close out the game. Moore and Novosad both saw limited action last season.

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

