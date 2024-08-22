Oregon Ducks 'Best Bet' To Win Big Ten Championship Game? College Football Odds
How will the Oregon Ducks fair in their first season in the Big Ten conference? The Ducks have hit the weight room in preparation to play National Championship contenders in the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and other elite teams.
The Buckeyes are looking to win their first Big Ten Title since 2020, while Oregon also won it's last (Pac-12) conference championship in 2020.
The Ducks and Buckeyes each have team total wins set at 10.5 and Ohio State has the best-odds to win the Big Ten Championship game.
However, Oregon is a "best bet" to win the Big Ten Championship game at +250 odds, according to FanDuel. The reasoning? Oregon's favorable schedule and high-flying passing attack.
As far as tough Big Ten road games go, Ohio State's slate is tougher than the Ducks, Ohio State plays at Oregon, Penn State and Michigan, while Oregon's schedule appears slightly easier with home-field advantage vs. the Buckeyes and a tough road matchup at Michigan.
On offense, Oregon welcomes two of the top transfer portal athletes in quarterback Dillon Gabriel and receiver Evan Stewart. Both fill needs for Oregon, who saw quarterback Bo Nix and top-receiver Troy Franklin both drafted to the Denver Broncos on the 2024 NFL Draft.
Gabriel and Stewart have established chemistry this offseason and Stewart says Gabriel is the most-talented quarterback he's played with.
"I've never really had a quarterback of his caliber, I'll put it that way," Stewart said. "As in years-wise, him being a senior, and him seeing a lot and playing with a lot of dudes who I've heard of and looked up to. It's definitely a good thing to watch every single day of how he prepares himself and how he handles his business."
Veteran wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson add explosiveness to Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein's exciting offense.
An exciting roster and innovative coaching staff equals high expectations and "best bets."
The Big Ten expanded to 18 teams in 2024 - adding Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA - making it the largest conference in college football. Another change to this season is the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, opening up competition and creating more meaningful games later in the season.
If Oregon is to win the Big Ten Championship game, the Ducks would get a berth into the College Football Playoff.
The Ducks narrowly missed the CFP in 2023, suffering a loss to the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship game.
In 2024, expect the unexpected for Oregon's offense.
"(Will Stein) has some crazy trick plays, always. He's drawing up on a napkin somewhere in a restaurant," said tight end Terrance Ferguson to Oregon Ducks SI's Bri Amaranthus. "Coach Stein's done a great job of being creative like that. And he really thrives in trying to get the players the ball in space. And I think that's really the best thing you can do."
Oregon kicks off the 2024 season vs. Idaho on Aug. 31 in Autzen Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT, Big Ten Network).
