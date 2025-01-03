Ohio State Lands 4-Star Recruit Jakob Weatherspoon Over Oregon, Notre Dame
The Oregon Ducks’ season came to a close on Wednesday in a 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl. Not only did Ohio State beat Oregon on the field this week, they also beat them in a recruiting battle.
Class of 2026 four-star recruit, Jakob Weatherspoon, announced on Thursday afternoon that he would be committing to Ohio State over Oregon, Penn State, and Notre Dame per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Jakob Weatherspoon Commits to Ohio State
Jakob Weatherspoon has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes just a day after their 41-21 demolition of the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
It been quite a 24 hours for the Buckeyes, who are now seeing their Rose Bowl win not only pay off for this season, but also the seasons to follow.
As a recruit, it would be hard to imagine that seeing two potential schools play on the biggest stage in college football wouldn’t play a role in the decision.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Takes Blame For Loss To Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Peyton Manning Addresses Bo Nix's Future With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Explains Injury, Absence vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Jakob Weatherspoon Player Profile
Jakob Weatherspoon is a 6-0, 200 pound athlete out of Avon, Ohio. Weatherspoon is rated a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 athlete in the class of 2026 by 247sports. Weatherspoon has played numerous positions in his high school career, but it appears that he will be a cornerback at the next level.
Avon, Ohio is just a quick two-hour drive from Ohio State’s campus in Columbus so Weatherspoon will be staying close to home if he indeed ends up singing with the Buckeyes.
Weatherspoon’s high school team, the Avon Eagles, just wrapped up an undefeated 16-0 season that resulted in the Ohio State Championship. He earned first team All-Ohio honors per On3.
On3 also reported that he has gone on visits to Penn State, Michigan, and Notre Dame, but has gone to Ohio State more than anywhere else.
Buckeyes Two Wins Away From National Title
The Ohio State are just two wins away from winning their first national championship since 2015. The Buckeyes put the whole country on notice in their Rose Bowl win over Oregon.
Now, Ohio State will face the Texas Longhorns for a spot in the National Championship game. Texas escaped in the quarterfinals against the Arizona State Sun Devils in a double overtime thriller.
Texas will have their hands full with an Ohio State team that is peaking at the right time.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Impressive Attendance vs. Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Goes Viral for Supporting Jayden Daniels
MORE: Oregon Ducks Debut New Nike Gear Ahead Of Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: No. 1 Running Back Makhi Hughes To Commit To Oregon?