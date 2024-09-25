Oregon Duck Bryce Boettcher Earns Top-Graded Linebacker In College Football Status
After Oregon Football’s dominating 49-14 win over Oregon State in Corvallis, one of the big names to be praised was linebacker Bryce Boettcher. This South Eugene High School alumnus led the team with ten total tackles and four solos against the Beavers. So far he’s picked up 25 total tackles this season with ten of them being solo take-downs.
And now, according to Pro Football Focus metrics, Boettcher is the top-graded linebacker in the country after week four of play. Boettcher made the top of the list with a grade of 89.5. Calculated by a players’ direct impact on a game, not their skills, the PFF algorithm attributes points to athletes with the most influence on the field in terms of play.
Boettcher was followed on this list by Nikhai Hill-Green of Colorado (82.5), Grant Uyl of Air Force (81.1), Eric Gentry of USC (78.5), Teddye Buchanan of Cal (78.2), Jalen Smith of Hawaii (76.3), and Marco Notarainni of Boise State (74.9).
Last week, Boettcher earned the Burlsworth Trophy Walk-on Player of the Week for his efforts. This award is given to an athlete that started their career as a walk-on for their particular program. Boettcher gave up a portion of his baseball scholarship to pursue football with the Ducks, and last year became the first walk-on to start for the team since 2017.
So far this season, Boettcher has started two of Oregon’s three contests.
During their game in Corvallis, the Ducks held the Beavers to just 91 yards of offense in the second half.
“We just came out of the half and made a couple adjustments when it came to coverage just getting our eyes in the screen game a little bit so we can stop those screens,” Boettcher said in the post game press conference. “I made a couple adjustments with the run game. It’s honestly just a mind set.”
Speaking of mindset, Boettcher’s work ethic can be seen through his dual sport approach. Boettcher, also an outfielder for Oregon Baseball, was drafted by the Houston Astros at number 403 for the 2024 MLB Draft.
Last year with Oregon baseball, Boettcher led the Ducks to the Super Regionals and didn’t make an error in 54 straight games. That effort earned him a Golden Glove Award.
However, according to Boettcher in his Oregon State post game conference, there’s a mentality shift he has to make to excel at both sports.
“Football’s a little bit different. You can definitely be more outward with your emotions, especially on the defensive side of the ball. So that’s what definitely fuels me, but at the end of the day I’ve had a good amount of experience over the years knowing how to handle big games like this and those emotions. So I just try to channel it into my teammates and make sure they feel my presence and make sure they’re juiced and at the end of the day obviously channel my energy into the ball carrier,” Boettcher said.
Oregon opens up Big Ten Conference play this week as the Ducks head to Pasadena, California to take on UCLA this Saturday at 8PM PST.
MORE: Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Predictions: No. 1 Seed on Upset Alert?
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Betting Odds Predict Huge Victory In Rose Bowl
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Official Kickoff Time Vs. UCLA Bruins Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Autzen Stadium Is One Of The Loudest College Football Stadiums
MORE: Should Rookie Bucky Irving Be Starting Running Back for Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Flip Creates Big Position Need in 2025 Recruiting Class