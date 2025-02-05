Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Johntay Cook Arrested, Former Washington Commit
The Oregon Ducks were among the final suitors for former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook. Cook entered the transfer portal in November. He ended up transferring to Washington in late December, but entered the portal again just a couple weeks later.
Cook was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges in the state of Texas, On3 reported. He was booked on two misdemeanors with theft and interfering with public duties.
Johntay Cook Arrested In Texas, Still Remains In Transfer Portal
Johntay Cook was singed with the Texas Longhorns out of high school. He was ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver in the class of 2023 per 247Sports. In his 1.5 seasons at Texas, Cook played in 20 games. He had 16 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns.
Cook announced in early November that he would be entering the transfer portal. Cook is rated as a three-star transfer and ranked as the No. 39 wide receiver in this season’s transfer portal class per 247Sports.
Johntay Cook announced on Dec. 28th that he would be transferring to the Washington Huskies. On Jan. 14th, Cook entered the transfer portal again.
With the pending charges on Cook, will he wind up going to another school before the 2025 season? This will be a story to watch as the offseason continues.
Ducks Wide Reciever Room Heading Into 2025
The Oregon Ducks have one of the most loaded wide reciever rooms in the country. Despite losing wide receiver Tez Johnson to the NFL Draft, Oregon may be even better than last season. In the portal, the Ducks landed four-star transfer Malik Benson from Florida State. Benson had 25 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdowns in 2024.
Oregon is also bringing in the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2025, wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Even though he will just be a freshman, Moore has the talent to be able contribute immediately to a high powered Ducks offense. Oregon knows better than most that a freshman phenom can dominate the wide receiver position.
Ohio State Buckeyes freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith dominated the Ducks in the Rose Bowl last month and was a key to Ohio State winning the National Championship. Smith led the Big Ten in receiving yards with 1,315 and receiving touchdowns with 15.
As for returning players, Oregon will welcome back wide receiver Evan Stewart. Stewart had 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns for the Ducks in the 2024 season.
