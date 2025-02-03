Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Commit Tomuhini Topui Visits USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

Oregon Ducks class of 2026 commit, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, visited the USC Trojans for their junior day. Topui committed to Oregon last October.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are trying to hold on to the commitment of class of 2026 four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui. Topui committed to Oregon back in October of 2024. He recently went on a visit to USC for junior day. 

He spoke to On3 about his visit.

Tomuhini Topui Visits USC

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Topui talked about his visit to USC for their junior day. He was among a handful of other elite recruits.

“The environment was really nice…What I’m most excited for is their new staff,” Topui said. “My favorite things about USC is their rich tradition and Samoan history. USC made an impression on me and I believe they stack high up.”

Some of the other recruits that were also in attendance were four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, four-star cornerback RJ Sermons, and four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart. Griffin, Sermons, and Lockhart are all committed to USC. Could being around so many players in line to go elsewhere end up swaying Topui's decision?

As of now, Topui is still projected to wind up signing with the Ducks per 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions.

Tomuhini Topui Player Profile

Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch works out with the Ducks as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 2
Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch works out with the Ducks as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tomuhini Topui is a 6-3, 320 pound defensive lineman out of Santa Ana, California. He is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 13 defensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Topui was evaluated in April of 2024 by National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports. He sees the possibility of Topui playing on either side of the ball at the next level.

“A two-way lineman who could end up on either side. A true nose…can consistently take on double teams, hold his ground and still get a push," Biggins said. "Shows off a nice combination of power and quickness and plays nasty. might even be an even better offensive line prospect and hold multiple offers on that side of the ball."

Even though it is not a foregone conclusion if he will primarily play on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, Topui still can be a player that can contribute wherever he ends up.

"Didn't play a ton of offensive line as a sophomore but is absolutely dominant when he does the 5v5 circuit," Biggins said. "Is a naturally strong kid with a verified 79' wing span and combined with his technique, feet, and balance, he's tough to beat as an offensive guard..he's an easy national recruit who has the talent to play for anyone in the country."

