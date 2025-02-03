Chip Kelly Replacements For Ohio State Buckeyes: Penn State's Andy Kotelnicki?
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, former Oregon Ducks coach as well, is officially joining the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Who will Ohio State hire to replace Kelly?
With the Buckeyes, Kelly was given the chance to get back to his strength as a play-caller, reinventing the Buckeyes' offensive into the fast paced front that led to a National Championship win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (and a win against the Ducks in the Rose Bowl). Now, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has to decide who will replace his long time mentor for when the Buckeyes open their 2025 season against the Texas Longhorns at "The Horseshoe" on Aug. 30.
"We talked about it, the fact that, you know, we had a really good group here, and you know, the dream would be to win a national championship, and then, you know, he decides whether he wants to stay, or have an opportunity to go, go to the NFL and it's exactly what happened. And you know, just to be able to, you know, have a beer, in a few years, you know, and talk about the year that we had together is going to be special, because we all started together," Day said about Kelly's departure in an interview with Joel Klatt.
So, who will likely become the next offensive coordinator for Oregon's newest rival? Let's take a look at some potential options.
1. Brian Hartline
Ohio State co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Brian Hartline is a Buckeye through and through. He was a wide receiver for the Buckeyes during their run to the 2008 BCS National Championship game.
Hartline has spent his entire coaching tenure with the Buckeyes since 2017, and in 2020 earned two different honors with National Recruiter of the Year from 247 Sports and a installment on the AFCA "35 under 35" recognizing the up and coming leadership in football coaching.
Furthermore, with a year under Kelly's mentorship, Hartline knows the formula needed to win titles. He'd be an easy promotion within the Buckeye's organization.
2. Kevin Wilson
Another safe choice for a coach to replace Kelly lies with a man that's assumed the Buckeyes offensive coordinator job before: Kevin Wilson. Wilson coached with Day for six years from 2017 - 2022 and brings plenty of experience since his first offensive coordinator job was at North Carolina A&T since 1988.
Wilson has been an offensive coordinator at Miami of Ohio, Northwestern, and Oklahoma. He was most recently the head coach at Tulsa, but he was fired with one game left in the 2024 regular season. His record as the Tulsa coach was 7-16.
While with the Buckeyes, Wilson helped land the top touchdown statistic in the nation in 2017 (138) and shattered six Big Ten Conference offensive records in 2018, so he has proven success with Day and that particular program.
3. Andy Kotelnicki
Call it kismet, but the Buckeyes stealing Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki after the Nittany Lions stole Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles seems like poetic justice (and a fun feud). Kotelnicki is a big name in the offensive coordinator space, with the Nittany Lions ending the 2024 season ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten for total offense.
Kotelnicki also went through the process of interviewing for the West Virginia head coaching job that eventually went to Rich Rodriguez. Kotelnicki's offensive schemes also mirror a lot of Kelly's when he was with the Buckeyes, maybe signaling he'd be a better fit for the Buckeyes over the Mountaineers.
“Still a lot to accomplish this season and I am looking forward to what 2025 has in store for our program!” Kotelnicki posted on social media after reportedly interviewing for the Mountaineer job.
