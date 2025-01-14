Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Biggest Transfer Portal Winners After Signing Emmanuel Pregnon From USC?

The Oregon Ducks added to a stacked transfer portal class of 2025 by signing former USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. Do the Ducks have the highest ranked class of transfers heading into the 2025 season?

Cory Pappas

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have a loaded group of incoming transfer portal additions for the 2025 season. Dan Lanning and company landed the top available offensive lineman in the country, Emmanuel Pregnon, on Tuesday. He joins eight other players to transfer to Oregon so far this offseason. 

Per On3, Oregon has the highest average ranking per commit in the whole country at 88.38, and it’s not particularly close. 

Oregon Ducks Add Another Four-Star Transfer

Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) scores in front of Navy Midshipmen s
Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) scores in front of Navy Midshipmen safety Kenneth McShan (0) during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

There is no lack of talent when it comes to the Oregon Ducks roster heading into the 2025 season. In addition to having a top five recruiting class, the Ducks also have one of the best classes of incoming transfers. They added the highest ranked offensive lineman in the portal, Emmanuel Pregnon. He spent the past two seasons at USC, and in 13 games played this year, he did not allow a single sack. 

Oregon has landed nine players thus far in the transfer portal. This includes seven transfer that are rated as four-star transfers. The headliners are offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, running back Makhi Hughes, tight end Jamari Johnson, offensive tackle Isaiah World, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, offensive tackle Alex Harkey, and safety Dillon Thieneman. 

All of these players could make an instant impact for the Ducks as soon as the season starts in the fall, especially the two offensive lineman. Starters from the 2024 team, Ajani Cornelius and Josh Conerly Jr. announced over the past weekend that they would be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Signing Pregnon, World, and Harkey now gives Oregon some options on the line. All three of these players have at least three years of college football experience under their belt. Now, it’s just a matter of how they can gel together. 

Ducks Kicking Off 2025 Season As Defending Big Ten Champs

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Orego
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Smith/Indianapolis Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks will kick off their 2025 season at Autzen Stadium on August 30th against the Montana State Bobcats. The Bobcats were just one win away from winning the 2024-2025 FCS Championship, falling just short against North Dakota State 35-32 in the title game.

It will be Oregon's first game since their disappointing 41-21 defeat in the Rose Bowl to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks had about as good of a first season in the Big Ten as they could have asked for, going 12-0 in the regular season, and capping it off with a Big Ten Championship.

Unfortunately, the thing that will stick in the minds of many was how the season ended in the College Football Playoff.

