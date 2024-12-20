Oregon Ducks Dominating Transfer Portal: Top-10 Ranking In College Football
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks football program has established itself as a powerhouse in the world of college football. The Oregon Ducks are the lone undefeated football team in the country, the No. 1 team in the nation, and are top contenders to win the national championship. However, it’s not just Oregon’s on-field performance that has cemented its status as one of the best football programs in the country; the Ducks are winning off the field as well, dominating both the recruiting trail and the transfer portal.
In 2023, Oregon coach Dan Lanning brought in the No. 9 transfer portal class in the country. Last season, the Ducks found success in the portal again, landing the nation’s No. 2 transfer class (No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference). This year, Lanning is on track to repeat history. The program is poised to sign its third consecutive top-ten transfer portal class. currently ranked No. 9 on 247Sports.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 4. Since then, an influx of talented players from programs around the country has elected to leave their schools and enter their names in the portal. More than 1,500 players entered the portal during the first week of the winter window, and top programs are not wasting any time trying to fulfill needs for future rosters. Oregon is one of these programs.
Despite preparing to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff and potentially bring home the program’s first-ever national championship, the Ducks are also focused on building another national championship-caliber roster for the 2025 season.
Oregon currently sits at No. 9 in 247 Sports’ transfer portal rankings and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference, trailing only Minnesota (No. 2) and Wisconsin (No. 1). Both Minnesota and Wisconsin have tallied 11 commits each from the portal, while Oregon has five total commits, four of which are four-star players. Oregon's average commitment rating stands at 90.00, tying for the second-highest nationally alongside Miami and Alabama. The only program ahead of Oregon is Ohio State, which boasts a top-ranked average of 91.0.
Oregon has secured five commitments out of the transfer portal. Nevada lineman Isaiah World, the top-ranked transfer tackle in this cycle, committed to the Ducks. The Ducks have also landed two Big Ten transfers in the secondary: Northwestern cornerback Theran Johnson and Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman. With multiple top Oregon defensive backs likely declaring for the draft after the season, Johnson and Thieneman have the chance to come in and make an immediate impact.
The Ducks have also gained verbal commitments from Texas State’s Alex Harkey, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle, and Louisville’s Jamari Johnson, the No. 5-ranked tight end in the portal.
Lanning has proven Oregon is a top destination for transfers looking to take their talents to the next level. Across Dan Lanning's first four recruiting classes, six players acquired from the transfer portal have gone on to be selected in the NFL Draft. Among them are first-round picks Christian Gonzalez and Bo Nix.
The 2024 transfer class featured 14 new roster additions who have been dominating the college football world this season. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, and wide receiver Evan Stewart all joined the Ducks this season after making stops at other programs. Now, these players are projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft this spring.
With the transfer portal still buzzing and plenty of time left in the cycle, Oregon remains well-positioned to add even more highly touted transfers to its roster. As Lanning and his staff continue to scout the portal, the Ducks’ future 2025 roster could see additional key pieces which will undoubtably position the Ducks well to make yet another deep post season run next season.
