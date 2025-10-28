Oregon's Gernorris Wilson Breaks Down Big Man Touchdown Against Wisconsin
Standing at 6-5 and 318 pounds, Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson isn't the first athlete college football fans may think of when asked to name an Oregon receiver. However, wearing No. 35, Wilson scored his second college career touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night at a very wet Autzen Stadium.
When asked how his side quest of becoming a short-yardage endzone target for the Ducks, Wilson said postgame that it all started with his home state of Florida and a botched toss during practice from Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.
"Yeah, it's actually a funny story - I'm from Florida. So, you know, you always say, you get the athletic guys from Florida, this and that. So that's kind of what started it," Wilson said.
Once the Whole "Law Firm" Heard the Plan
"But like I said last year, when I first got here, Coach [Will] Stein came in. He ain't even say a word. As soon as he walked but he said, 'Catch,' and then threw something at me," Wilson added. "And I dropped it at first. Well, I dropped it. And he was like, "Oh, man." And then he explained the rundown of the plays, and he explained into the whole o-line room, and then once the whole o-line room heard, that's when everybody started getting crunk. So that's how I originally came about it."
That's when Wilson's first touchdown run was created for the 2024 season. Against the Maryland Terrapins, Wilson donned the No. 91 and caught a three yard pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel to sink in an Oregon touchdown.
Not only did Wilson become one of five FBS offensive linemen to score a touchdown that season, he also contributed to Gabriel's record breaking feat of becoming the quarterback with the most total career touchdowns in NCAA history.
Second Touchdown = "Sexy Dexy" Celebration
Wilson's next opportunity to score came during the fourth quarter of Oregon's game against Wisconsin. Starting quarterback Dante Moore exited the game earlier due to a bloodied nose, and freshman walk on backup quarterback Brock Thomas was at the helm for the Ducks.
With over 14 minutes on the clock for fourth quarter. Thomas took the snap under center, playfaked, dropped back, and sent a pass flying to the right of the endzone to connect with a now No. 35 wearing Wilson. The one-yard pass was Oregon's third touchdown of the night against the Badgers.
With the touchdown secured (though Wilson almost bobbled the ball on the catch), Wilson got down and dirty with his own version of the "Sexy Dexy", a big man celebration dance popularized by nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II of the New York Giants.
"At first, they didn't want me to do it, because I don't know if y'all seen the Key and Peele skit with the three pumps?" Wilson said, referencing a skit from the famous comedy show. "So yeah, originally, I wasn't going to do it, but literally, it just happened, man, I just like, I just said, 'freak it.' Just go ahead and just go for it. They have it. If they go to flag, they just do the flag."
What was coach Dan Lanning's reaction? Lanning said post game he just wished Wilson would've left the endzone before his dance.
Wilson Puts In Work for the Law Firm
Moving forward, Wilson told the press he doesn't expect to be a regular call-on for trick plays, and also shared that he'd like to do away with No. 35 in exchange for No. 91.
But with the offensive line corps competing for five starting jobs, Wilson found a way to carve out a unique avenue all his own to contribute to the "Law Firm."
"Just the physicality that it brings, you know, the teamwork that it brings as well, just something new and different to bring into the office of my room, you know," Wilson said. "Only five can play a [starting] position. But that doesn't mean you can't keep working, bringing your best every day. So I'll just say, the result of just hard work, not giving up, just staying the course and staying humble and just keep working. Hard work."