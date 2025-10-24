Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Three Keys to Victory Against Wisconsin Badgers

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a scoring bonanza in New Jersey during the 56-10 rout of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 18, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) head back to Eugene to host the Wisconsin Badgers (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4:30 p.m. PT on FS1.

Wisconsin has been shut out in their last two games against the Iowa Hawkeyes (37-0) and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (34-0). The Badgers are riding a five-game losing streak heading into the matchup with the Ducks.

Here are the three keys to Oregon continuing their winning ways at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson
Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preach full effort on the defensive end

Wisconsin's offense is averaging a mere 13.3 points per game during the 2025 season, ranked the No. 134-lowest in all college football.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's unit have been stellar on that side of the ball, allowing just 14.4 points per game through the first seven opportunities of the season. That's the third-least in the Big Ten Conference, behind the Indiana Hooiser's 11.6 per game and Ohio State's unbelievable 5.9.

For the Ducks, it has all started with the pressure coming off the edge, specifically with junior outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and junior Teitum Tuioti. The pair of Polynesian players has combined for 7.5 sacks, disrupting opposing quarterbacks on a consistent basis.

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell reacts in the second half at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell reacts in the second half at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Madison, Wisconsin. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Win the battle on third down, even fourth down at times

Offensively, extending drives is needed to keep the defense off the field against the Badgers. Being consistent in third-down situations and beyond should be expected against a desperate Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, fighting for a win as well as his future job.

The Ducks are 42-for-86 on third-down attempts (48.8 percent) through the first seven games. On fourth downs, the group is even better in distressed situations, going 12-for-17 (70.6 percent), which is tied for the No. 15-highest in the nation.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium.
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Control the ball, don't turn it over

After Oregon's redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore and his offensive line had their worst performance of the season against Indiana (two interceptions, six sacks allowed), the unit then stepped up the following week, as should've been expected.

In early key spots when the game was still in reach for Rutgers' defense this past weekend, the offense looked much more in control when it came to controlling the drive. Regardless, the Ducks still fumbled the ball for a loss twice, and Moore threw an interception.

Down this important stretch to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff field, these sorts of games against an anguished program like the Badgers must be taking over for a full four quarters.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite by 31.5 points against Wisconsin. The over/under is set at 44.5.

