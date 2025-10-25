Live Updates As Dante Moore Suffers Injury In Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks face the Wisconsin Badgers for a Grateful Dead tribute game at Autzen Stadium. After a definitive 56-10 beatdown of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Ducks are hoping to defeat the Badgers so after the 4:15p.m. game time, there's nothing else to do but smile, smile, smile.
Taking on the Badgers, the Ducks are heavily favored. Wisconsin averages five points per game against Big Ten Conference teams, The Badgers also are out of the top 100 ranked nationally for rushing and passing offense as well as total defense. Decked out in tie dye, the Ducks need to continue the dominance from their Rutgers game to take out the Badgers at home.
In the third quarter, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had to go to the medical tent with an injury. Moore was clubbed in the head/helmet while being tackled and his nose appeared to be gushing blood. In his absence, backup quarterback Brock Thomas entered the game.
Below are live updates throughout the game. The latest updates lie at the top.
Q4 12:26: Bear Alexander and Teitum Tuioti collaborate for a tackle loss of one yard.
Q4 13:17: Theran Johnson gets a sack against the Badgers for a loss of one yard and a fumble recovered by Wisconsin.
Q4 14:01: Pass interference called on Na'eem Offord. First down Badgers.
OREGON 21, WISCONSIN 0
Q4 14:17 OREGON SCORES: The Ducks pull a "Thicc Six" with offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson suiting up in a different number for a one yard touchdown from Brock Thomas.
FOURTH QUARTER
Q3 00:34: Wisconsin called for roughing the passer and targeting.
Q3 02:39: Wisconsin fumbles the ball. Wisconsin recovers. Fourth down. Punting to the Ducks.
Q3 03:39: Devon Jackson gets a tackle for a gain of 0 for Wisconsin.
Q3 07:12: Brock Thomas' throw is almost intercepted but caught by Dakorien Moore for a first down.
Q3 09:16: Noah Whittington gets a handoff for a 70 yard gain to the Wisconsin 17 yard line. Whittington's run is called back to the Oregon 49 yard line after further review.
Q3 12:01: Dillon Thieneman gets his second pass breakup of the night.
OREGON 14, WISCONSIN 0
Q3 12:14 OREGON SCORES: Jordon Davison rushes to the outside right for a 20-yard Oregon Duck touchdown. Kick is good.
Q3 12:40: Defense called offsides. Personal foul called on Iapani Laloulu. 15 yard penalty for the Ducks. Ball on Wisconsin 20 yard line. 1st and 10.
Q3 13:17: Brock Thomas in at quarterback for the Ducks.
Q3 13:30: Quarterback Dante Moore is on the ground with a bloody face after a quarterback keeper. Moore is up and walking to the sideline.
Q3 14:58: Noah Whittington takes it 35 yards for the first down.
THIRD QUARTER
HALFTIME
Q2 00:50: Oregon calls their second timeout of the half.
Q2 00:55: Oregon calls their first timeout of the half.
OREGON 7, WISCONSIN 0
Q2 01:07 OREGON SCORES: Jordon Davison runs in a three yard touchdown on third down for the Ducks. Kick is good.
Q2 01:54: Wisconsin defense called offsides. First and goal on fourth yard line for the Ducks.
Q2 03:06: Dante Moore quarterbacks keeps for a gain of 5. Second down.
Q2 04:55: Iapani Laloulu gets called for a false start penalty. 5 yard loss and first down to Wisconsin 38 yard line.
Q2 05:37: Jamari Johnson takes a short pass from Moore to punch in a 23-yard first down.
Note: At this point, the rain is coming down in waves at Autzen Stadium. Looking at the stadium lights, precipitation and wind is combining to bring the rain in waves onto the field.
Q2 09:40: Wisconsin called for delay of game. 5 yard penalty for punt back to Oregon. Punt lands on the Oregon one yard line.
Q2 09:43: Aaron Flowers gets a pass breakup.
Q2 10:25: A'Mauri Washington gets a QB hurry.
Q2 11:36: Wisconsin uses their challenge to overturn a fourth down call. The call is upheld. Wisconsin has no more challenges left to use.
SECOND QUARTER
For the first time all season, Oregon enters the second quarter scoreless and with -16 rushing yards.
Q1 00:08: Dante Moore's pass to Dakorien Moore is incomplete for a fourth down. Ferguson-Reynolds comes out to punt once more. Flag called on punt play. False Start call on Daylen Austin.
Q1 00:15: Dante Moore's pass is tipped to bring up a third down.
Q1 00:49: Wisconsin takes their first timeout of the half.
Q1 01:58: Badgers punt to Oregon. Ducks start on their 15 yard line.
Q1 02:01: Dillon Thieneman makes an impressive dash for coverage( pass break up) to bring up fourth down for the Badgers.
Q1 06:13: Teitum Tuioti tackles for a loss of 0 yards at the 1 yard line. Play under further review for a safety call. The ruling is upheld though the runner had his knee in the endzone. Ball was out of endzone.
Q1 07:46: Badgers fumble. Fumble recovered by Wisconsin. Turnover on downs. First down Oregon.
Q1 08:30: Wisconsin is not able to get the first down. Fourth down. Badgers will go for it.
Q1 08:38: Wisconsin's first down is called back due to it being an incomplete pass. Third down and three yards to go.
Q1 09:48: Ducks called penalty on for an illegal touch. Wisconsin given a first down on the 39 yard line.
Q1 10:05: Dante Moore sacked for second time today for a loss of 11 yards. Isaiah World called for a facemask penalty that's declined.
Q1 12:44: Bear Alexander gets a quarterback hurry and A'Mauri Washington breaks up a pass to force the Badgers to punt.
Q1 13:44: Wisconsin sacks Dante Moore on fourth down. Ducks turnover the ball to the Badgers.
Q1 14:58: Oregon does an onside kick and Na'eem Offord recovers. Oregon gets the ball from Wisconsin within seconds of the game starting.
FIRST QUARTER
Oregon wins the toss and differs. Wisconsin recieves.
PREGAME
Against Rutgers, starting quarterback Dante Moore put in one of his best performances of the year after one of his worst. Moore finished the previous week's game completing 15 of 20 passes (75 percent) and picking up 290 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
To compare to the Indiana game, Moore only completed 62 percent of his passes against the Hoosiers, with 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions to show for it (granted, Moore faced the most pressure in his college career against the Hooisers).
In Piscataway the week prior, running backs Jordon Davison and Noah Whittington both cracked 100 yards on the day, both punching in at least one touchdown on the day. Wide receivers Kenyon Sadiq, Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and Gary Bryant Jr. covered the majority of Oregon's passing game, sharing 226 yards between the four Ducks.
Defensively, middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher once again led the Ducks in total tackles with seven on the day against Rutgers. Defensive back Aaron Flowers and linebacker Blake Purchase got their share of interceptions, with six Ducks punching in tackles for loss.
"It Never Rains," But it Might Thunderstorm
The National Weather Service reports on their page that Saturday's weather in the Emerald Valley will include showers and possible thunderstorms. The chance of rain is currently 90 percent with wind of 18 miles per hour. According to the NWS, gusts are as high as 37 miles per hour.
In the evening, around Oregon's game time, the NWS reports possible thunderstorms before 11 p.m. PT with the same guaranteed chance of rain, meaning Autzen Stadium will be wet and wild for Wisconsin. Besides light sprinkles against Indiana, the Ducks have yet to play at Autzen in a rainstorm during the 2025 season.
Oregon Game 9 Team Captains
Offensive lineman Isaiah World, running back Noah Whittington, linebacker Devon Jackson, and defensive back Aaron Flowers are the captains for game nine.
OREGON INJURY REPORT
QUESTIONABLE:
None
OUT:
Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Jaun Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
OUT FOR THE SEASON:
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
WISCONSIN INJURY REPORT
QUESTIONABLE:
D'Yoni Hill, defensive back
Tucker Ashcraft, tight end
Jay'Viar Suggs, defensive lineman
Parker Petersen, defensive lineman
OUT:
Christian Alliegro, linebacker
Tyrell Henry, wide receiver
Darrion Dupree, running back
Dilin Jones, running back
Billy Edwards Jr., quarterback
Joseph Griffin Jr., wide receiver
Matthew Traynor, safety
Preston Zachman, safety
Owen Arnett, safety
Evan Van Dyn Hoven, linebacker
Kevin Heywood, offensive lineman
Jake Renfro, offensive lineman
Leyton Nelson, offensive lineman
Barrett Nelson, offensive lineman
Kerry Kodanko, offensive lineman
Torin Pettaway, defensive lineman
OUT FOR THE SEASON:
Ben Lemirand, wide receiver
The Oregon x Nike x Class Trip x Grateful Dead Collection
The "Grateful Ducks" collection, modeled by quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Dakorien Moore in newly released photos features the exclusive Air Max 90 sneaker (previewed previously) jackets, sweatpants, hoodies, T-shirts and headwear.
According to the Nike website, the Nike x Class Trip x Grateful Dead x University of Oregon "Grateful Ducks" collection will be available for purchase Oct. 21 at dead.net, Oct. 23 from classtrip.co, and Oct. 24 throughout the U.S. via nike.com, SNKRS, Fanatics and other retail partners.
Quarterback Brock Thomas Reaches Fourth Game As No. 2 to Moore
Entering during the third quarter of the Rutgers' game, Brock Thomas' stint (3-4 in passing for 45 yards), is that it was the freshman's fourth game for the Ducks, meaning Thomas burns his redshirt if he appears in another game in 2025.
During his weekly press conference previewing the Ducks' upcomingGrateful Dead themed home game against Wisconsin, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke as to Thomas' viability as a backup quarterback.
"Over time he's just done a really good job in practice," Lanning said of Thomas. "He's operated well. [Austin Novosad and Luke Moga] have done a really good job as well, but there's not necessarily anything that Brock hasn't done to earn those reps. He's earned them in practice. We talk about rent is due in football every single week, and he's been a guy who's been paying rent and doing what he's supposed to do."
Kenjon Barner Gives Props to Dierre Hill Jr.
Fans may remember when running back Dierre Hill Jr. embraced broadcaster and former Duck Kenjon Barner after Oregon defeated Penn State on the road. Recently, the two spoke about their bond and Hill continues to rise up as a consistent runner for Oregon.
“Nothing but love and admiration for this kid,” Barner posted on social media.
“Kenjon is an amazing mentor,” Hill said. “I had a full spring to talk to him and just get to know him. He was like here coaching us as well, giving us pointers and tips.”