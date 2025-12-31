What Oregon’s Latest Injury Report Means For The Orange Bowl
The hours are counting down to kickoff in the Orange Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is the Ducks' updated injury report for this College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup, released on Tuesday.
Out
Kingston Lopa, defensive back
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
3 DB Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Justius Lowe, wide receiver
Solomon Davis, defensive back
Da’Juan Riggs, running back
Gernorris Wilson, offensive lineman
Questionable
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Oregon's injury report was not changed from Monday to Tuesday.
With wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., as well as running back Jayden Limar, seemingly back in the lineup and healthy, there could be some shuffling around with the players that were filling in for them in their absence.
Will the Ducks continue to rely upon wide receivers Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan, or will Oregon's rotation have a different look in the Orange Bowl? It's up to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and company to help make it all come together.
Lanning spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the injury troubles the Ducks have had this year, mentioning the importance of building back a player's confidence before returning them to practice or game action.
"When you get guys back, you want to figure out how you can get back in rhythm and be able to utilize those players,” Lanning said. “But it won't change some of the things that we've been able to create over the last few weeks."
Dan Lanning On Ducks' Injuries
"Ultimately, injuries this year have really played a part in our theme of the season, which is strength in numbers and being able to lean on guys that can go play winning football for you,” Lanning said. “We have a lot of guys that can do that, and we have coaches that are doing a good job of being able to adapt.”
There arguably hasn’t been another position on the team that has been hampered by more injuries this season than wide receiver. Before the season even started, the receiver that was projected to be the No. 1 option in 2025, Evan Stewart, tore his patellar tendon. Stewart has not yet played this season and will be out again vs. Texas Tech.
During the season, freshman Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. each went down with injuries. They both missed the final few games of the year, but were active for the Ducks’ first round playoff game against the James Madison Dukes. Oregon won that game by a final score of 51-34. Moore and Bryant are not on the injury report this week.
Another offensive weapon that is off the injury report this week is running back Jordon Davison. Davison was injured against James Madison and had to be helped of the field by the training staff, unable to put weight on his right foot. It appears that Davison and the Ducks dodged a bullet and he will be ready to go for Texas Tech.
