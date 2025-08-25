Oregon Ducks Injury Update For Season Opener vs. Montana State Bobcats
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 college football season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against the Montana State Bobcats. Despite losing several players to the NFL, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have a strong roster heading into the season.
The Ducks have faced two major injuries before the season began, but Oregon has lucked out with players healthy ahead of camp. How healthy are the Ducks heading into week one of the college football season?
Oregon Ducks Injury Update
The Oregon Ducks have faced two significant injuries ahead of the season, including wide receiver Evan Stewart, who suffered a knee injury. Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee and is expected to miss an extended amount of time, possibly the full season.
This has put the wide receiver position under more pressure, as it already was weaker in depth. The good news for Ducks fans is that wide receiver freshman Dakorien Moore is looking like a breakout candidate this season.
Moore is coming in as a five-star recruit out of high school and had an impressive fall camp. Moore has the chance to be one of the top wide receivers this season if he plays to his potential.
The other significant injury was to freshman defensive back Trey McNutt. McNutt was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, preparing for a big true freshman season. He suffered a broken leg during fall camp and is expected to miss quite some time.
Lanning recently provided an injury update on McNutt, which, while it is a tough loss, the Oregon coach is remaining positive. Without putting a timetable on it, Lanning expects McNutt to be back sooner rather than later.
"You never want to see a player get injured," Lanning told the media. "Trey broke his leg - had surgery. He's going to be able to recover from that, but Trey's handling that unbelievably. You always hate to see that happen, but it is a part of football."
Heading Into The Season Healthy
The Ducks have lucked out getting through fall camp healthy as they prepare for the 2025 college football season. In addition to remaining healthy throughout camp, there are a couple of players set to return from past injuries.
The Ducks will have offensive lineman Matthew Bedford returning to the team for a seventh season after playing just two snaps last season with a knee injury.
Bedford’s return means Oregon’s offensive line will have valuable depth and is already looking like a strong unit heading into the season. Offensive line coach A'lique Terry has a talented group of players that can help the Ducks win in a physical Big Ten conference.
Cornerback Jahlil Florence missed the 2024 season with a right meniscus injury. The cornerback suffered the injury on Nov. 18, 2023, and is eager to get back onto the field. Despite not being on the field in over a year, Florence has been motivating his teammates on the sidelines and is ready to step up as a leader in 2025.
Despite the injuries to Stewart and McNutt, the Oregon Ducks have a healthy roster leading up to the opening game of the season. The Ducks are the No. 7-ranked team heading into 2025, looking to have another big season.