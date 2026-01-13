Former Oregon Running Back Jay Harris Signs With Big 12 Program

Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris has found his new home after entering the transfer portal, signing with the Kansas State Wildcats after two seasons in Eugene.

Harris was one of the Ducks' lone standouts from their season-ending Peach Bowl loss, playing for Oregon despite already being in the transfer portal.

Moving On

Oregon running back Jay Harris carries the ball under cover from Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris came over from Division II school Northwest Missouri State in 2023 where he was an AP first team All-American. In two seasons at Oregon, he ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries.

Coming into the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Indiana, Harris got his moment to shine. With Oregon running backs Jordon Davison plus Da'Juan Riggs ruled out with injuries in addition to Jayden Limar and Makhi Hughes entering the transfer portal, the Ducks were stretched thin.

Despite being in the transfer portal himself, Harris still suited up for the Ducks and finished with 16 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. To put things into perspective, Harris' career high in carries with Oregon prior to the CFP semifinal was seven.

Oregon Running Backs Find New Homes

Oregon running back Makhi Hughes carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris isn't the first former Oregon running back to find a home via the transfer portal.

Hughes was the first to land at a new spot when he signed with Houston on Jan. 4. Another former highly-touted transfer himself, Hughes came over from Tulane. He ran for over 2,000 yards in two seasons before making the move to Oregon. However, things never got off the ground for Hughes, who totaled 17 carries for 70 yards before deciding to redshirt to save his year of eligibility.

Limar committed to Washington on Monday. Making the move to Oregon's arch-rivals is an interesting move, but one that makes sense. Limar is a Washington native and is looking for more playing time, something Oregon couldn't offer with Dierre Hill Jr. and Davison coming back. Limar handled 46 carries for 262 yards and one touchdown this past season.

Why Oregon Will Be Okay

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, left, stiff arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas for a gain during the second quarter Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite losing a trio of running backs, the Ducks will be more than okay at the position heading into 2026.

For starters, they are returning Hill and Davison. The two running backs took the college football world by storm for their production as true freshmen. Hill ran for 656 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries, meanwhile Davison rumbled for 667 yards and a team-high 15 touchdowns on 113 carries.

Coming into the program from their 2026 recruiting class is four-star running back Tradarian Ball. He was ranked as the No. 4 running back and No. 59 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. Although he won't be depended on for huge production numbers, he should still find a role on the team with the way Oregon utilizes their running backs.

