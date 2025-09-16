Oregon Ducks Linebacker Takes Brutal Shot at 'Little Brother' Oregon State Beavers
The Oregon Ducks are returning home to Autzen Stadium on Saturday for what could be the final matchup in the foreseeable future against their arch rival Oregon State Beavers of the Pac-12. The game will mark the 126th all-time meeting between the two programs, and it's safe to say the hatred from both sides hasn't gone away over the years.
Despite starting 0-3 this season, the Beavers were given some juicy bulletin board material on Tuesday as Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon met with the media.
Oregon Linebacker Jerry Mixon Smack Talks Oregon State
Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon, who was recently named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, didn't hold back when asked about the Beavers.
"It's a big rivalry game. Everybody pop out in Oregon," Mixon said. "Just from being here, they are our little bros and we go out there and kick their a**."
If that doesn't light a fire under Oregon State coach Trent Bray and the Beavers, then nothing will. After all, records and stats can often get thrown out the window when it comes to rivalry games, though Oregon made that narrative a moot point last season with an easy 49-14 win in Corvallis.
Despite the smack talk, Mixon still had some nice things to say about Oregon State quarterback Maalik Murphy.
Oregon State QB Maalik Murphy Receives High Praise
Though the Beavers have not had the start to the season they had hoped for, it's clear there is some major talent on Oregon State's roster that the Ducks need to be wary of.
This starts with Murphy, who transferred from the Duke Blue Devils this past offseason after spending his first two seasons with the Texas Longhorns.
Though Murphy isn't known for his dual-threat ability, he stands at a towering 6-5, 234 pounds, leading Mixon to compare him to former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton.
“He got a very strong arm," Mixon said. "He likes to find his favorite target, intermediate routes. He's a big guy, looks like Cam Newton out there. So just trying to bait him and get my eyes on the read."
So far this season, Murphy has gone 76 of 124 passing for 893 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.
Dan Lanning on Future of Oregon vs. Oregon State Rivalry
Oregon coach Dan Lanning also met with the media on Tuesday and spoke at length about the rivalry.
“I think all of college football feels different the last few years, but this game still, still means a lot to us, for sure," Lanning said. "And you know, state rights, it's the opportunity to play, you know, team in state, and it's just down the road. A lot of fans grew up either Ducks or Beavs, right? And even in our community in this state. So, this game means a lot to a lot of people. Certainly, means a lot to the people on our team.”
With no future meetings scheduled between the two teams, it's uncertain what the future might hold, but Lanning made it clear that he wants to see the rivalry continue.
“I know their conference is going to be reset and different, and they're going to be traveling a little bit more," Lanning said. "I think it makes sense to have, you know, teams that can play each other. They're relatively close. And again, I think it's what, 129 years this rivalry’s existed, that's something you'd like to keep alive.”
Oregon and Oregon State will kick off from Eugene on Saturday at 12 p.m. PT.